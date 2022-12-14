Lehkonen scores short-handed goal, Avs hold off Flyers 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen had a short-handed goal and an assist, Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots and the banged-up Colorado Avalanche held off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Devon Toews and J.T. Compher also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who won consecutive games for the first time in nearly a month.

Lehkonen scored a go-ahead goal for Colorado late in the second period when he took a pass from defenseman Erik Johnson, avoided a diving Flyers defenseman and lined the puck through the pads of Philly goaltender Felix Sandstrom. It was Colorado’s fourth short-handed goal of the season.

Cam York and James van Riemsdyk had goals for a Flyers team that dropped to 0-1-2 on their four-game trip. Sandstrom made 22 saves in his first appearance since Nov. 26.

Van Riemsdyk scored with 3:38 remaining to make things interesting down the stretch. The Flyers had several chances to tie it up but couldn't get anything past Francouz.

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead in the first period when York tipped a loose puck over Francouz. York was skating in his third game of the year after being recalled last week from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League.

Toews tied it at 1 midway through the second period after taking a pass from Compher, skating in and sliding the puck through the pads of Sandstrom.

Soon after, Lehkonen added his eighth goal of the season in his second game back from a lower-body ailment. He also had a no-look pass down low that set up Compher's goal to make it 3-1.

With Lehkonen's return — and that of fellow forward Valeri Nichushkin — the Avalanche are steadily getting healthier. But they're still missing key pieces such as forwards Nathan MacKinnon, Evan Rodrigues, Gabriel Landeskog and Darren Helm, along with defensemen Bowen Byram and Josh Manson.

“We’ve got to keep finding a way to carve out points and stay in the mix here,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. “Eventually, we should get a look at our team, the way we had it on paper for training camp.”

Story continues

AROUND THE ICE

Flyers forward Joel Farabee played in his 200th NHL game. He becomes the sixth player from the 2018 draft class to reach that plateau. ... The Flyers blocked 20 shots. ... The Flyers beat Colorado 5-3 on Dec. 5 in Philly.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.

Avalanche: Host Buffalo on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Pat Graham, The Associated Press