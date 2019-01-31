Lehigh to visit UC Davis, host five in Gilmore's debut

(STATS) - Lehigh will open the Tom Gilmore era with an Aug. 31 matchup against Saint Francis, one of five home games on the Mountain Hawks' 11-game 2019 schedule, announced Thursday.

Highlighting the schedule is Lehigh's 155th meeting with Lafayette on Nov. 23 in college football's most-played rivalry. Also visiting Goodman Stadium are Wagner (Sept. 28), Georgetown (Oct. 26) and Holy Cross (Nov. 2), which Gilmore coached for 14 seasons from 2004-17.

Among road games, Lehigh will travel to UC Davis on Sept. 14 - the Patriot League member's first in California since 1998.

The Mountain Hawks finished 3-8 last season. Gilmore previously spent four seasons as their defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2000-2003.

2019 Lehigh Schedule

Aug. 31, Saint Francis

Sept. 7, at Villanova

Sept. 14, at UC Davis

Sept. 28, Wagner

Oct. 5, at Colgate*

Oct. 19, at Fordham*

Oct. 26, Georgetown*

Nov. 2, Holy Cross*

Nov. 9, at Bucknell*

Nov. 16, at Sacred Heart

Nov. 23, Lehigh*

* - Patriot League game