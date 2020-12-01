Legrand Innovates with Anaqua’s AQX IP Management Platform

French industrial group selects Anaqua software and services to streamline patent and trademark management processes

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that France’s Legrand, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, will enhance its overall IP management by moving to Anaqua’s AQX platform.



Legrand, an innovator and manufacturer of electrical and digital solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets, opted for Anaqua when replacing its previous IP management system. The company will leverage Anaqua’s latest version of AQX software to streamline the entire IP management lifecycle – from idea capture through prosecution to portfolio management and monetization. The platform’s fully integrated software and services will support Legrand in patent and trademark management processes globally, notably through real-time IP data analytics and forecasting capabilities.

“Legrand has found in Anaqua a customers-oriented team focused in providing adapted solutions, meeting our strategy and organization model,” said Laurent Costecalde, Head of IP for Legrand Group.

“We are excited to be working closely with Legrand to provide them with an integrated IP management system that will support and enhance their global innovation and operational excellence,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “Anaqua is honored to welcome Legrand to our client community. Their joining reflects our continued growth as a global IP management provider and our industry expertise in the European region.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 20 U.S. patent filers, top 20 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Anaqua’s IP platform is used by over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com.

Story continues

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot (Electricity IOT) connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6.6 billion in 2019. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and Euronext ESG 80 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). visit: legrandgroup.com/en.

Company Contact:

Amanda Hollis

Associate Director, Communications

Anaqua

617-375-2626

ahollis@Anaqua.com

A PDF is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4baa3156-baf2-44fe-ad57-48fd47447007



