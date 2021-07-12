Legoland New York has opened to the public, more than a year after planned opening date

Legoland New York is finally fully open.

After previews and "behind the scenes" offerings gave glimpses of the park in Goshen in recent weeks, the resort has opened with its complete array of attractions.

All seven of the park's themed lands are now open, Legoland New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson said at a news conference on Friday morning, when she was joined by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and local officials.

The park held a limited "behind the scenes" opening on May 20 for "First to Play" pass holders. It then opened for previews from May 29 to June 20 for season ticket holders and for those who purchased one-day tickets. Six of the seven themed lands were open at that point.

Legoland's 250-room hotel is taking reservations starting on Aug. 6, which will be the final phase of the resort's opening, Johnson said.

"I love Legos. It was a big part of my childhood," Cuomo said as he praised the efforts made to get the park built after years of planning and pushing through the pandemic. Legoland was initially set to open on July 4, 2020, before COVID-19 delayed the opening.

He said the project created a thousand jobs and is expected to generate a $300 million impact from Legoland itself.

"It's going to be an economic driver for the whole region," Cuomo said, adding that Legoland will also benefit other Hudson Valley tourism sites, such as the Walkway over the Hudson, Storm King and Bethel Woods.

"What Legoland is going to be is a magnet, an attraction for a magnificent part of the state that has been unrealized to date," he said. "Come to the Hudson Valley."

Legoland New York is getting ready to open soon in Goshen April 28, 2021.

Cuomo said people want to get out and about to visit destinations like this after COVID-19 kept everyone cooped up.

"It could not be a better time, not only for this state but for this nation," he said.

Legoland has been under construction since 2018 at a cost of $500 million. It encompasses 150 acres on a 500-acre property along Route 17 in Goshen in Orange County.

It is the third Legoland in the U.S. operated by the British company Merlin Entertainments, which runs 130 attractions in 25 countries.

