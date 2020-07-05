Lego’s New Wall Art Kits Will Add a Pop of Color to Any Room in Your House

Photo credit: The LEGO Group

From House Beautiful

Sometimes the best way to personalize a wall in your house is with a handmade piece of art. Depending on your creativity and experience, that could seem like a pretty daunting task. Luckily, LEGO just announced a new way for adults of all skill levels to make colorful new works of wall art.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

From the real-life move star Marilyn Monroe to the comic-book hero Iron Man, Lego is launching new "LEGO ART sets" this summer featuring famous pop culture icons. Each kit includes a blank canvas made of small interlinking base plates, which adult builders can transform into art by applying colorful LEGO tiles. Perhaps the coolest part is that each piece of art can be personalized to better reflect the design of your individual home.

The 4-1 Marilyn Monroe kit allows you to recreate Andy Warhol's 1967 screenpaint of the actress in the pop of color of your choice, while the Iron Man kit offers three different ways to power up Tony Stark's suit. The two remaining kits allow you to recreate a portrait of your favorite Beatles bandmate or immortalize one of your favorite Star Wars villains: Darth Vader, Darth Maul, or Kylo Ren.

Photo credit: The LEGO Group

“We know adults are always trying to destress after a day at work, and we thought, what better way to help them switch off than by encouraging them to explore their favorite passion in a new creative way?" Louise Elizabeth Bontoft, senior design director at the LEGO Group, said.

As a bonus, each kit includes a bespoke soundtrack to help keep you relaxed while you build. The immersive anecdotes also invite you to connect with the art you're creating on a deeper level. The Iron Man set will be available exclusively from LEGO stores and LEGO.com beginning on Aug. 1, while the other kits will hit retail stores on Sept. 1.

Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like