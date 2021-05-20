LEGO Unveils First LGBTQ Set Called 'Everyone Is Awesome' Launching for Pride Month

Lego

LEGO is celebrating Pride Month with all the colors of the rainbow!

On Wednesday, LEGO unveiled its first LGBTQ-themed set, named "Everyone is Awesome," that was "designed to celebrate the diversity of our fans and the world around us," the company said in a statement.

The set, which goes on sale starting June 1 to mark the start of Pride Month, features 11 monochrome minifigures each with their own individual hairstyles and rainbow color.

"I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love," said designer Matthew Ashton. "Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe 'Everyone is awesome'!"

Lego

Lego

RELATED: LEGO Debuts Its Biggest Marvel Set Yet — and It Has 3,772 Pieces!

According to LEGO, the 346-piece model is about 4 inches tall with a depth of 5 inches. It will be available for $34.99 through LEGO.com and LEGO branded stores.

Lego

Lego

RELATED: LEGO Hits Over 10 Billion Views on YouTube, Making It the Most Popular Brand Channel on the Site

Ashton, who is also vice president of design at LEGO, said that the "Everyone Is Awesome" set is a celebration to the LGBTQ community.

"I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans. We share love for creativity and self-expression through LEGO bricks and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared," said Ashton.