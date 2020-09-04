Legislators, staff try to fill void, help jobless Floridians. They’re frustrated, too.

In the first four months of Florida’s pandemic-triggered unemployment crisis, state lawmakers and their staff referred at least 60,000 jobless Floridians to the state’s unemployment agency for help filing for and receiving state benefits, department data shows.

As millions of desperate out-of-work Floridians looked for a way to receive benefits through the state’s broken website, their desperation prompted many to turn to their state legislators’ offices, which are typically staffed by just three or four people, including the lawmaker.

All 159 state lawmakers and their staffs responded and sent names, detailed unemployment information and contact information to the state’s the Department of Economic Opportunity, according to department data from March to June obtained by the Herald/Times through a public records request.

The numbers come from a database the department created for state lawmakers and their staff to refer their constituents’ names. It is likely a drastic under count. It does not include the other ways lawmakers contacted the department, such as forwarding constituents’ emails or sending their own spreadsheets of names.

View photos Pizzo More

The data shows the office of state Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-North Miami Beach, for example, referred more than 1,500 constituents to the department. On Aug. 28 alone, he sent the department a detailed spreadsheet of nearly 5,000 Floridians from across the state who still needed help receiving benefits. He estimates he and his office have referred 20,000 people to the agency for help.

Their contacts with so many jobless Floridians is likely the greatest constituent outreach effort in the Legislature’s history, notable for a state whose lawmakers and staff are used to fielding thousands of calls for help following natural disasters.

“There’s nothing that even compares,” said state Sen. Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, who has been in the Legislature since 2010. “It was just overwhelming.”

Staff members frustrated, too

Interviews with more than a dozen lawmakers and aides show that their offices sometimes mirrored the desperation felt by millions of out-of-work Floridians. State lawmakers enlisted volunteers to take calls, spent their own money to hire help or place desperate Floridians in hotels, and created detailed spreadsheets of tens of thousands of desperate Floridians that they frequently followed up with.

“It’s almost like we were a legislative team and a social work team,” said Lauren Cooper, district secretary for state Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, whose office referred more than 16,000 of the 60,000 people to the state, by far the most in the database.

View photos State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando More

Story continues