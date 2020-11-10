Legislation aims to broaden Alberta health records access while privacy breaches rise

Alberta's health minister says suggestions a new health bill will allow him to snoop on citizens' medical records are "ridiculous."

Bill 46, an omnibus piece of legislation introduced last week, proposes putting the minister and Alberta Health in charge of who can access Netcare, which holds Albertans' electronic health records. The bill seeks to amend the Health Information Act, among other legislation.

"This is about the ministry and AHS (Alberta Health Services) being able to work together and sharing their information so they can come to government with policy recommendations," Shandro said at a news conference on Monday. "I am not going to be able to access anybody's personal health information. To me it seems completely ridiculous."

Earlier this year, two Alberta doctors accused Shandro of improperly obtaining their phone numbers after they protested at a public appearance by the minister.

Although Alberta's information and privacy commissioner said last week she was shocked the government neglected to consult her on proposed changes to the Health Information Act, which she oversees, Shandro said on Monday that commissioner Jill Clayton was consulted.

Shandro said the government did refrain from showing Clayton any of the proposed clauses in legislation, but that's the practise for any bill tabled in Alberta — the details are kept under wraps to preserve parliamentary privilege.

Clayton's staff said the commissioner knew none of the policy proposals until the bill became public. Her office received a high-level description of possible topics during a phone call, spokesperson Scott Sibbald said.

"At no point were details or context provided by Alberta Health during or after the call in a way for us to provide feedback or for the phone call to be considered a consultation," he said.

Sibbald said Clayton hopes to write to the minister with her specific concerns about changes to the Health Information Act by next week.

Although the bill proposes steep increases to the maximum fines for improper access of a person's health information — to $200,000 from $50,000 — the highest fine ever levied in Alberta is $15,000, Sibbald said.

Last fiscal year, the commissioner received about 1,000 reports of privacy breaches from the health sector, he said, most of which were errant faxes and emails.

"But we are receiving more reports of unauthorized access to health information, also known as 'snooping' breaches when someone who is allowed to access health information for their job does so without a legitimate business purpose," he said.

CBC More

In 2018, it became the law to report suspected health record snooping. Reports of potential breaches to the privacy commissioner ballooned during the next year.

Health ministry spokesperson Tom McMillan said 53,000 people currently have access to Netcare. He said the ministry can limit what information a worker sees based on their role.

Out of province, out of Alberta's control?

Other legal and privacy experts said Monday they see some red flags within the bill.

Giving health-care workers outside Alberta access to patients' electronic health records could leave the individual, or the government, without much recourse if a person from outside Alberta breaches their privacy.

Story continues