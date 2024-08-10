Legion Collegiate sophomore selected for U.S. national U-15 baseball team

Legion Collegiate sophomore Griffin McKain has been selected to the USA Baseball 15U National Team.

The Fort Mill native made the final 20-player roster following the 15U National Team Training Camp held Aug. 4-9 in Cary, North Carolina.

The outfielder and left-handed pitcher is the lone player from South Carolina.

McKain had a stellar freshman season for the Lancers, batting .320 with 12 RBIs, four doubles and a home run. The outfielder is ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 25 nationally in his class by Prep Baseball Report.

“This is a big-time honor for Griffin,” Legion Collegiate athletic coordinator Rich Posipanko said. “It puts him on the radar as one of the top Under 15 players in the entire nation. He is very deserving of this recognition. He has a tremendous work ethic and is an outstanding student-athlete, in and out of the classroom. Obviously, the sky is the limit for this young man.”

The team will train in Atlanta Sept. 4-7 before playing a five-game series against Australia Sept. 8-12.

Game locations and times are to be announced.