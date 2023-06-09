Legends Has It Gives to Two Families

The Legends Has It Ron Prebushewski Memorial Charity Ride rolled through Wakaw Saturday morning on their way to Humboldt. The twenty-three riders were on a mission to keep Ron’s dream alive and continue helping sick kids and their families in the process. While there is never any guarantee of how many riders will come out for any ride be it motorcycle or snowmobile, Ron’s widow, Florence, was well aware of that and was just happy that they were able to carry on. The support from non-riders in the purchase of pre-ride ghost-hands and 50/50 tickets was phenomenal and resulted in the organizers being able to present two gifts of $800 to the recipient families in Humboldt and Saskatoon.

As the riders arrived at Humboldt, they made an honourary drive by the cemetery where Ron is laid to rest before continuing on to the Legion for lunch where the presentation was made to the family. Two-year-old Emma Gray and her family received $800 from the ride and then were surprised with another $1000 donation from the Humboldt Legion. Then it was back on their bikes as they headed back to their starting point at Redline Harley-Davidson in Saskatoon. The barbecue to end the ride was a perfect opportunity to share stories of other rides, reconnect with friends who hadn’t been seen in a while, and just enjoy the camaraderie of people who share a passion for bikes and for helping kids. The Saskatoon family of Graceyn Poncelet was also presented with their financial gift at the supper.

The winning poker hand was held by Patti Kelly, while Gary Mamer came in second, and David Prebushewski came in third. The winner of the 50/50 draw was Tammy Dix.

The ride will be back next year and there will always be room for another bike to join the ride. If motorcycles are not a part of your lifestyle the purchase of ghost-hands is another great way to get involved. Winter sees many poker rallies to raise money for different causes, dare to be different, and get involved in a summer event.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder