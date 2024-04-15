Legendary Yankees radio voice John Sterling retiring effective immediately: ‘I leave very, very happy’

NEW YORK — Yankees broadcaster John Sterling is stepping away from the radio booth for good.

The Yankees announced Monday afternoon that Sterling, the long-time radio voice of the club, is retiring effective immediately.

“I am a very blessed human being,” the Upper East Side native said in a press release. “I have been able to do what I wanted, broadcasting for 64 years. As a little boy growing up in New York as a Yankees fan, I was able to broadcast the Yankees for 36 years. It’s all to my benefit, and I leave very, very happy. I look forward to seeing everyone again on Saturday.”

Sterling, who called 5,420 regular season Yankee games and another 211 postseason games, will be recognized in a pregame ceremony on Saturday before the Bombers host the Tampa Rays at the Stadium.

“Fans find a certain comfort in the daily rhythms of baseball. Day in and day out, season after season, and city after city, John Sterling used his seat in the broadcast booth to bring Yankees fans the heartbeat of the game, employing an orotund voice and colorful personality that were distinctly, unmistakably his own,” the Yankees said in a statement. “John informed and entertained, and he exemplified what it means to be a New Yorker with an unapologetic and boisterous style that exuded his passion for baseball, broadcasting and the New York Yankees.

“There is no shortage of adjectives to describe John and what he means to this organization and our millions of fans around the world. But what makes John a goliath of the sports broadcasting world was how sacred he held his role as voice of the Yankees.”

Both the Yankees and WFAN officials had been expecting Sterling to retire due to health concerns. However, the club and the radio station left that decision up to Sterling.

Sterling first lent his voice to Bombers broadcasts in 1989. His signature “Theeeeeee Yankees win,” delivered in an unmistakable baritone, has capped the team’s victories for decades. His quirky, and sometimes corny, home run calls have also been a staple, with fan favorites including Bernie Williams’ “Bern, baby, Bern,” Hideki Matsui’s “a thrilla from Godzilla,” and Robinson Canó’s “Robbie Cano! Dontcha know?”

