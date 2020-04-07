Legendary US chatshow hosts unite for huge charity concert

From Digital Spy

Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon are set to host a coronavirus benefit gig later this month, titled One World: Together at Home.

In support of the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 response fund, these three legendary US chat show hosts will introduce a wide variety of musical acts, including Lady Gaga, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Billie Eilish, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Stevie Wonder.

Networks ABC, CBS and NBC will broadcast the show on April 18, while BBC One will screen an "adapted version" on April 19, which will include performances from UK artists and interviews from key workers.

Via The Guardian, the World Health Organisation's general director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated: "We may have to be apart physically for a little while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music.

"The One World: Together at Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat."

Famous faces such as Idris Elba, David Beckham, Kerry Washington and members of the Sesame Street gang are also expected to appear.

Self-isolation doesn't have to be boring, make sure you tune in later this month.

