Legendary trainer Stoute to retire

Legendary trainer Sir Michael Stoute has announced he will retire later this year.

The 78-year-old has been champion trainer 10 times and won the Derby at Epsom on six occasions.

He won the 1981 Derby with the brilliant Shergar, who was later kidnapped, and landed the 2013 Gold Cup in Ascot with Estimate owned by Queen Elizabeth II.

"I have decided to retire from training at the end of this season," said the Newmarket trainer.

"I would like to thank all my owners and staff for the support they have given me over the years.

"It has been a great and enjoyable journey."

Stoute was one of the most successful British Flat racing trainers of recent decades.

Starting in 1972, he won a total of 16 British Classics, plus 13 in Ireland.

He also claimed some of the biggest prizes globally, including the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Japan Cup, Dubai World Cup, Hong Kong Vase and the Breeders' Cup.

