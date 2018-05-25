Legendary boxing trainer Brendan Ingle dies at 77

Brendan Ingle trained Prince Naseem Hamed to world title glory

Brendan Ingle, widely regarded as one of the all-time great boxing trainers, has died at the age of 77.

The Dublin-born former boxer trained stars like British fighters Johnny Nelson and Naseem Hamed to world titles.

Ingle fought as a professional middleweight boxer in his 20s, and at his pinnacle was ranked as the number eight fighter in the UK.

But it was in his later years that the Sheffield-based trainer made his indelible mark on the sport he loves.

Nelson wrote on Instagram: “On this one occasion I am using social media to inform people a good, good man has left this earth today.

“A good friend. A good father figure. And the best trainer in the world.”

Ingle’s gym in Wincobank was the base for a host of world champions, among them Nelson, Hamed, Junior Witter and Clinton Woods.

On a sad day for the sport, former European super-middleweight champion Dean Francis has died at the age of 44.

Bristol-based Francis was diagnosed with terminal cancer in January 2017. Francis, who was given three to six months to live, died on Friday.

Hearing the news about Brendan Ingle and Dean Francis is truly heartbreaking.. My thoughts are with all family and friends of both men at these difficult times.. Brendan Ingle has left a legacy that very few can ever compare to.. so sad — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) May 25, 2018





Former world lightweight champion Anthony Crolla tweeted: “Such sad news. A great fighter, if it wasn’t for injuries earlier in his career I’m told he would have been a world champion.”

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted: “My family and all at Matchroom send our deepest condolences to the family of Dean Francis, a great fighter and a lovely man.”