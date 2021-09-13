Legendary sports talk personality Bob McCown brings his podcast to SiriusXM

The partnership includes early access to The Bob McCown Podcast on Canada Talks

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada announced today a new collaborative relationship with legendary sports talk radio personality, Bob McCown. As part of the new relationship, SiriusXM has added Bob McCown's sports podcast, The Bob McCown Podcast, to the Company's collection of new and popular podcast content. In addition, new episodes of The Bob McCown Podcast will premiere first as shows on Canada Talks (channel 167) at 6:00pm ET weekdays, starting today, before being made available on the SXM App and other major podcast platforms. The Bob McCown Podcast is a sports podcast hosted by Bob McCown and co-host John Shannon, covering the biggest stories with the biggest names in professional sports.

"For over thirty years, Bob 'Bobcat' McCown has been an iconic figure in sports radio, making outstanding contributions to the industry and building the category in Canada," said John Lewis, Senior Vice-President, Programming and Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "We are thrilled to have him share his sports commentary and opinions with SiriusXM Canada listeners as we work together to take our sports programming to the next level."

"I'm very pleased to be working with the team at SiriusXM Canada to bring my podcast to their engaged subscribers," said Bob McCown. "I look forward to sharing new podcast content later this year and continuing to bring stories and conversations to SiriusXM's Canadian sports fans."

In addition to The Bob McCown Podcast, the relationship will include the creation of additional content to be made available on the Company's satellite and streaming services. Listeners can expect 10 additional podcasts, each with a look inside the world of sports from one of the country's most cherished commentators. Visit SiriusXM.ca/BobMcCown to learn more and to stay up to date as more details are released.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can enjoy SiriusXM Podcasts via the SXM App or online at www.siriusxm.ca/podcasts.

