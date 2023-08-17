'Legendary' Sir Michael Parkinson Hailed As Chat Show 'King' As Celebrity Tributes Pour In

Michael Parkinson pictured on the set of Good Morning Britain in 2019

Tributes from across the world of entertainment have been pouring in for Sir Michael Parkinson, following his death at the age of 88.

On Thursday morning, the TV talk show host’s family confirmed the broadcaster had died at his home the previous night after a “brief illness”.

Stars such as Elaine Paige, Suzy Eddie Izzard and Eamonn Holmes were among the first to pay tribute to the broadcast, who was hailed as a “legendary interviewer” and “the king” of the TV chat show.

Such very sad breaking news that Sir Michael Parkinson has died. Have known him for many years, sang on his TV chat show & attended many events with him. A legendary interviewer that will be remembered as the best of his profession. We will never see his like again. RIP Michael. pic.twitter.com/zKBftfgvPi — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) August 17, 2023

Very sad to hear that Michael Parkinson has left us. He was the king of the intelligent interview https://t.co/jUF6hE79q3 — Eddie Izzard (@eddieizzard) August 17, 2023

Parky . King of The Chat Show Hosts . A privilege to know him on and off screen and to learn from him . They don't make them like that anymore. Rip Sir Michael Parkinson 😔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/viLkstKBBZ — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) August 17, 2023

Very sad news on the passing of Michael Parkinson . End of a era RIP. — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) August 17, 2023

Sir Michael Parkinson. Simply the Best. Anyone who was anyone was interviewed by him. What an amazing career he had. Thoughts with his family. #RIP — Simon McCoy (@SimonMcCoyTV) August 17, 2023

You gave us some of the best interviews with the Hollywood greats….🙏 Sir Michael Parkinson: Chat show host dies aged 88 https://t.co/3EF42vDcu9 — midge ure💙 (@midgeure1) August 17, 2023

Rest in Peace Michael Parkinson. A man who believed in listening and giving his guests space to express themselves. So glad I got a chance to interview him. — Nihal Arthanayake 🏳️🌈🇱🇰🏴🇬🇧🇺🇦 (@TherealNihal) August 17, 2023

RIP Parky.. my hero(s) in one place xxx https://t.co/4lTmlkuoht — edith bowman (@edibow) August 17, 2023

They were chat shows, of course - but they were mjuch more than that: they were truly engaging conversations that brought out the best in his guests. And what an array of guests. "Parky" was one of my heroes - and a lovely guy. A privilege to have known & worked with him. https://t.co/jCDRAVIbfZ — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) August 17, 2023

Legendary chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson has died aged 88. I had the privilege of knowing Parky many years ago and he was a brilliant force of nature - and a journalist first and foremost. My best wishes to his wife Mary, their family and friends. https://t.co/V4CcqolIj1 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) August 17, 2023

I had the privilege of doing the Michael Parkinson show 3 times and it the most I ever felt like I was in “proper showbiz”. He was a consummate pro on-screen, and generous and encouraging off-screen. He also did the coolest thing I ever saw pre-show: (1/2) — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) August 17, 2023

Parky was a giant. Brilliant journalist, lover of cricket, jazz, characters, life. Inquiring mind, fascinated by people, great interviewer. Through his show he introduced millions of viewers to so many legends. V sad he’s gone. He was the best. — Rory Bremner 💙🇺🇦 (@rorybremner) August 17, 2023

What very sad news. An absolute master of his craft. Rest well Parky. pic.twitter.com/8BNmOj09ga — Simon Thomas (@SimonThomasTV) August 17, 2023

Sad news. Broadcast legend, Sir Michael Parkinson has died at the age of 88 #Parkinson#Parky — Lucrezia Millarini (@lucrezianews) August 17, 2023

Parky has gone. The greatest interviewer of his generation. Why? Because he put his very famous guests at ease. A good man who loved cricket,wine,conversation and people . Love to his family. — Mark Austin (@markaustintv) August 17, 2023

We’re saddened to hear that presenter and chat show host Sir Michael Parkinson has died age 88. Parkinson’s TV career spanned seven-decades and saw him interview the world’s biggest stars on his long-running chat show Parkinson, for which he won a BAFTA in 1999. pic.twitter.com/7WHwNSLE1t — BAFTA (@BAFTA) August 17, 2023

"Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed"



BBC Director-General, Tim Davie, pays tribute to Sir Michael Parkinsonhttps://t.co/8g3G8TK08ypic.twitter.com/wmufsoBTTZ — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) August 17, 2023

Sir Michael was best known for his self-titled TV chat show, which welcomed a host of stars over its 36-year run, including John Lennon, Tina Turner, George Michael, Madonna, Shirley MacLaine and Tom Cruise, as well as memorable interviews with the likes of Rod Hull, Meg Ryan and Muhammad Ali.

Other credits included TV-am, Give Us a Clue, Going For a Song, Parkinson One to One and Radio 4′s Desert Island Discs.

In a statement announcing his death, his family said: “After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family.

“The family request that they are given privacy and time to grieve.”