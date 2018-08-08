Legendary Laura Davies battling for European Championship success

WITH four majors to her name Dame Laura Davies had seemingly done it all but, with a first ever gold on offer this week, the Coventry golfer insists there is still some unfinished business.

Davies is Great Britain’s most decorated female golfer, with 85 professional wins, but she has never competed for medals before this week’s European Golf Team Championships – which is part of Glasgow 2018.

Great Britain have named a strong side in their hunt for medals, with Davies joined by new British Open champion Georgia Hall and former winner Catriona Matthew at Gleneagles.

And the 54-year-old got off a fine start on Wednesday morning, as she and Hall beat Spain’s Noemi Jimenez and Silvia Banon in the four-ball match-play to kick off the women’s team competition.

With three group matches, the duo still have work to do to reach the knock-out stages but Davies, the newly crowned US Open Senior champion, is fired up and playing well.

“I’ve never played an event where there are medals on offer to the winners, so it would be great to get on the podium for the first time,” she said.

“The round robin format is good because even though the Spanish have lost today, they are still in it because with two wins they can get through.

“What we need to do is to win the next two matches and not worry about anything else.”

Gleneagles, like most UK courses, has been a happy hunting ground for Davies. It is 17 years since she first played here, beating Janice Moody in the World Match-Play final and there are few players in the field who know the old course as well as she does.

Yet for once she is not the star attraction, with Hall back in action just three days after she became the first British major winner in nine years at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

“It is nice to have a partner alongside you because you play all the time on your own,” said Davies – who is already preparing for Thursday’s match with Germany.

“We were nine-under and it is very hard to beat a score like that. They played very nicely but it all changed at the fifth hole, Georgia got a birdie and they missed a couple of putts so overall it was very good.

“We played well as a duo, whenever one of us was out of the hole and in trouble the other was right in there. It worked well.”

