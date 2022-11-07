Legendary Hearst Editor Ellen Levine Dies at 79

ellen levine
Legendary Hearst Editor Ellen Levine Dies at 79

Ellen Levine, the former editorial director of Hearst Magazines and the first female editor in chief of Good Housekeeping, died in New York City on November 6 at age 79.

After graduating from Wellesley College in 1964, Ellen began her long and illustrious career in journalism as a reporter for The Record in Hackensack, NJ. She went on to become an editor as several popular women's magazines (including Redbook, Woman's Day and Cosmopolitan) before landing at Good Housekeeping.

Although Good Housekeeping magazine was founded in 1885, Ellen was its first female editor in chief when she took the position in 1994. In her 12 years helming the brand, she worked hard to deliver its content to new audiences, launching GoodHousekeeping.com and appearing regularly on ABC's Good Morning America to promote the brand.

She was also an outspoken advocate for women's health and their families' wellbeing, covering topics such as the dangers of smoking, mental illness and prostate cancer in the pages of GH. In fact, Ellen was awarded the very first Media Award by the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ACNP) for the numerous articles on mental illness she published in Good Housekeeping and the American Legacy Foundation awarded her the Leadership in Media Award from for her anti-smoking initiatives.

During her time as the editor of chief of Good Housekeeping, Ellen also played a key role in creating O, The Oprah Magazine, persuading Oprah that a magazine would allow her to reach an even larger audience. Launched in 2000, O went on to become the most successful magazine launch of the past century.

ellen levine, dr richard levine and oprah
Ellen Levine (left) with her husband Dr. Richard Levine (middle) and Oprah (right) in 2006.Patrick McMullan - Getty Images

In 2006, Ellen was named editorial director of Hearst Magazines, where she worked across the corporation's portfolio to strengthen brands and develop new titles, like Food Network Magazine and HGTV Magazine. She also served two terms at the president of the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) and earned many awards and accolades, including the Matrix Award from New York Women in Communications and a lifetime achievement award from the Association of National Advertisers' Educational Foundation (AEF).

master class with barbra streisand
Ellen Levine (left) with Barbra Streisand (middle) and Gayle King (right) in 2014 at the Hearst Tower.Larry Busacca - Getty Images

Here are some comments from people who worked with her over the years:

"From the first time I met Ellen, her enthusiasm for magazines and her commitment to Good Housekeeping were contagious. Her knowledge of our industry was extensive (she knew everyone!) — and she went out of her way to share it all…her connections, her insights and her joy for creativity!" Her sense of humor and mischief were always at the ready, making her a perfect date for any event. One of the last times I had the pleasure of hanging out with her, we went to a favorite haunt of hers, and she introduced me to every person along the way from the hostess, to our server, the manager, other patrons and even the entertainers. I’ll always be grateful for Ellen’s impact on Good Housekeeping and for her generous and fun-loving spirit.” —Jane Francisco, Good Housekeeping Editor in Chief & Editorial Director, Hearst Lifestyle Group

"I had the privilege to work with Ellen Levine for 10 terrific years. She was the very first female editor in chief of Good Housekeeping and I was the very first female publisher of Good Housekeeping. Together we had great success and worked very well together. We even had the opportunity to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the brand, which was one of the great highlights of our time together. Aretha Franklin joined us to celebrate at Radio Music Hall where she performed for us. What a wonderful memory. I agreed with Oprah when she referred to Ellen Levine as 'Queen Levine.' There is only one Ellen Levine and she will be remembered always as the best in the business. What a great professional and lady for sure." —Pat Haegele, SVP, Hearst Lifestyle Group Publishing Director & Chief Revenue Officer

"When I came to Hearst, I quickly realized I had a crush on Ellen. She was smart, funny, beautiful, with her trademark silver bob. And she was a badass — a superstar editor who'd cleared every imaginable hurdle in the male-run media business. Ellen, I realized, was my professional hopes and dreams incarnate. It's one of the greatest privileges of my life that I got to learn from this legend." —Lucy Kaylin, Vice President, Print Content, Hearst Magazines

“Ellen was a beloved, admired member of the Hearst community. Over the years, she invaluably shaped numerous publications. We remain in awe of her boundless creativity, ingenuity and dedication to inspiring and informing readers through journalism.” —Frank A. Bennack Jr., Hearst Executive Vice Chairman and Former CEO

Ellen is survived by her sons Daniel and Peter, their wives Kathleen and Naria, and her grandchildren Lucas, Jacob, Talia, Sofie and Sasha. Her husband, Dr. Richard Levine, died in 2020.

Read Ellen's full obituary.

