Legendary College Basketball Coach Bob Knight Dies at 83

Bob Knight, the legendarily mercurial college basketball coach who remains one of the most successful men to ever prowl the sidelines, died at his home in Bloomington, Indiana this week, his family announced in a statement Wednesday night. He was 83.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family,” the statement said.

“We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored.

“We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”

A cause of death was not disclosed.

At the time of his retirement in 2008, Knight had won a stunning 902 NCAA Division I basketball games as head coach—a record at the time. He now sits at fifth on the all-time wins list, with three NCAA championships and one NIT championship.

Nicknamed “The General,” Knight held the head coaching job at Army, Indiana and Texas Tech.

Indiana head coach Bob Knight yelling at one of his players, Tom Kitchel, during a game against Northwestern in 1983. Tony Tomsic /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

He was, however, as well known for his volatile outbursts as he was for his on-court success, including verbal altercations with the press and several violent incidents. Knight was fired from Indiana in 2000 following several incidents—including one in which he was caught on video choking a student during practice.

Following his ouster, he went on to a largely uneventful stint as the head coach at Texas Tech.

Despite the incidents, Knight retains a fanatical following among both fans and former players—especially those in Indiana, where he enjoyed much of his success over a nearly 30-year period.

