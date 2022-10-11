Legendary 123-room Spelling Mansion built on site of Bing Crosby’s former estate on sale in LA for £147m

The Manor, on Mapleton Drive in Los Angeles (Zillow)

A “legendary” LA mansion, built for the late TV producer Aaron Spelling and his wife, the author and Broadway theatre producer Candy Spelling, has gone on sale for £147 million ($165 million) – making it one of the most expensive homes in the US.

Aaron Spelling, who was a prolific actor, as well as the producer of Charlie’s Angels, Starsky and Hutch and Dynasty, among others, had the 56,000-square foot property constructed on the site of Bing Crosby’s former estate in 1990, at great expense.

The Spellings reportedly introduced a flower-cutting room, humidity-controlled silver storage, a barbershop, film editing area and a wine and cheese room —complete with Parisian-style café tables and French music— to the W-shaped estate, employing 30 staff to run it.

The double staircase in the entrance hall (Zillow)

It became known as “Spelling Manor” and subsequently “Candyland”, after Aaron Spelling’s death in 2006.

Candy Spelling, who lived in the house until 2011, sold the sprawling property for $85 million to Petra Ecclestone, British socialite and daughter of billionaire and former Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone.

In 2019, Ecclestone sold the house to its current owner for $119.75 million – making it the highest-ever recorded sale in Los Angeles at the time.

The swimming pool and sun loungers (Zillow)

Today, the limestone-clad property is known as “The Manor”, and has 123 rooms spread over three storeys, including 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms.

“The Manor offers every amenity imaginable,” reads the listing. There is a tennis court, swimming pool, spa and two-lane bowling alley – as well as a library, beauty salon and professional screening room.

The house’s private bowling alley (Zillow)

Designed like a French chateau, the estate has a dramatic double staircase in the entrance hall, floor-to-ceiling French windows, and balconies on the upper floors.

Outside, The Manor sits on 4.6 acres of land, surrounded by immaculate lawns, a koi pond, rose gardens and fountains.

“The Manor offers every amenity imaginable,” reads the listing (Zillow)

It borders the Los Angeles Country Club, an ultra-exclusive golf club where membership costs $25,000 a year. The club famously declined Hugh Hefner’s membership application, being located next to the Playboy Mansion.

Alongside Hefner, who sold his infamous pad to his neighbour in 2016 before his death the following year, Marilyn Monroe, Cher, Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson and Elvis all called Holmby Hills home.

The Manor is listed with Hilton & Hyland. It is currently the third-most expensive property for sale in California, and the fifth-most in the country.