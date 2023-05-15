'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Creators Are Interested in Movie Adaptation

After years of anticipation, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has officially been released on Nintendo Switch, and the reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with the game garnering the highest ratings of all time on both Metacritic and OpenCritic. In a recent in-depth interview with Polygon, the closing question asked to producer Eiji Aonuma and game director Hidemaro Fujibayashi was if a The Legend of Zelda movie would be in the realm of possibility following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

"I have to say, I am interested. For sure. But it’s not just me being interested in something that makes things happen, unfortunately," said Aonuma.

"Maybe the voice of the fans is what’s important here," Fujibayashi continued.

With the game developers on board and the success of the recent title, it seems a nudge from the public may be what it takes to receive a new The Legend of Zelda movie.

Elsewhere in gaming, GTA 6 will reportedly be the most expensive video game ever made.