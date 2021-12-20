The Legend of Vox Machina crew squabble in exclusive clip as show gets new premiere date

Legend of Vox Machina

Amazon Prime Video 'The Legend of Vox Machina' gang assemble in EW's exclusive photo.

Do you wish to see The Legend of Vox Machina, the Dungeons and Dragons-inspired animated series earlier than expected? First, we gotta roll the dice... Well, whaddya know, it's a critical hit.

The Legend of Vox Machina, originally scheduled to premiere in February on Amazon Prime Video, will now debut this Jan. 28 as a holiday treat, EW has learned exclusively. As an added bonus because, you know, 'tis the season, we can also reveal an exclusive clip of our heroes in action — specifically how they work together to overcome obstacles.

What if that obstacle is a locked door? The gnome bard Scanlan Shorthalt (voiced by Sam Riegel) first tries to use his magical lyrics to supernaturally open it. That doesn't work. Half-elf druid Keyleth (Marisha Ray) next tries to melt the lock. No dice! Gnome cleric Pike Trickfoot (Ashley Johnson) can't sense any magic workings. That's a good sign.

But the real hero is Grog Strongjaw (Travis Willingham). Well, Grog's sandwich. The barbarian warrior is always hungry. As he munches on his latest delight, half-elf rogue Vax'ildan (Liam O'Brien) snatches one of his toothpicks and picks the lock manually. No harm, no fuss.

The scene is a nice family portrait of the gang's dynamics with each other — and the voice cast has had a lot of time to cultivate them.

The Legend of Vox Machina began as a web series called Critical Role, wherein a bunch of voice actors got together and played Dungeons & Dragons, personalizing their own characters and acting out fantastical adventures. The series got so popular it spawned a livestream show that doubled as a podcast. This was followed by a Kickstarter campaign with the goal of making this an animated series, and here we are!

Phil Bourassa, a legend in his own right from across DC animation (Young Justice, Batman: Bad Blood, Justice League), serves as the lead character designer with animations from Titmouse.

Story continues

The new fantasy adventure is based on the characters and the campaign from Critical Role's first livestreamed story mission, which also includes Taliesin Jaffe voicing gunslinger Percival de Rolo III and Laura Bailey voicing half-elf ranger Vex'ahlia.

Matthew Mercer, Critical Role's game master, returns for the series as well. He and the voice actors executive produce with Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance), Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax), and Ben Kalina (Big Mouth).

In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills, but also the strength of their bond.

Watch the clip above.

Related content: