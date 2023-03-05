Legend Smiley sensational in Garfield’s 3A state hoops championship win over O’Dea

Jon Manley
·2 min read
Tony Overman/toverman@theolympian.com

Legend Smiley will need no introductions in the Tacoma Dome next March. The sophomore guard was sensational for Garfield against O’Dea in the Class 3A state tournament championship game on Saturday, pouring in a game-high 30 points and leading the Bulldogs to a 69-50 win.

After Garfield was bounced in the last year’s quarterfinals by eventual champion Auburn, Smiley and his teammates were on a mission this year.

“I left it all out on the court,” Smiley said. “I didn’t wanna go out losing, I wanted a state ring. Auburn beat us last year, we went out in the first round. I wanted to come back showing I can prove I can win a championship.”

The best illustration of Smiley’s dominance over the Irish came during a stretch in the fourth quarter. Leading by five, Smiley hit a 3-pointer and on the next possession, backed into the paint, spun and hit a fadeaway shot with the O’Dea defender draped all over him.

It was clear at that moment there would be no O’Dea comeback.

“He’s amazing,” said Garfield coach Brandon Roy, who won his third coaching title at Garfield on Saturday. “He’s an aggressive player. All season long, we just continue to tell him to grow and be smart in situations. You’re aggressive, do that.

“Be at your strength, and if that’s going at — I look at the game going, ‘If I’m O’Dea’s coach, do I want Legend shooting or not shooting?’ And I’m sure he doesn’t want him shooting, so I want Legend to go at them, attack them and he did it all night tonight.”

Garfield shot 52.2 percent from the floor, paced by Smiley’s 10-of-14 shooting from the field, which included 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Guard Myles Daymon added 14 points, forward Sherrell McCullum Jr. scored nine and UConn signee Jaylin Stewart — who missed much of the first half with foul trouble — added seven. O’Dea guard Mason Williams scored a team-high 14 points.

This is Garfield’s 16th boys basketball state championship in school history. It’s the first for Smiley, but it wouldn’t come as a shock if he fitted one or two more fingers with additional rings the next couple of years.

“Surreal,” Smiley said. “I can’t describe it. Crazy.”

