A Legend Returns: New Acura Integra Coming for a New Generation

MARKHAM, ON, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Acura Integra is back! Today, Acura announced the return of the automotive icon during its annual appearance at Monterey Car Week.

Acura Integra (CNW Group/Acura)

The legendary nameplate, one of two models in the original product lineup when Acura launched in Canada on February 14, 1987, will rejoin the performance brand's product portfolio as a new compact premium entrant next year.

"I'm thrilled for the return of one of Acura's most iconic models," said James Marchand Assistant Vice President Acura Canada. "The Integra is well known to performance car enthusiasts and it will be returning to the Acura lineup with the same spirit and fun-to-drive DNA as the original. Bringing this icon back is a testament to our commitment to Precision Crafted Performance – encompassing engineering, design, performance and the overall driving experience."

More details about the new Acura Integra will be available closer to its 2022 introduction.

About Acura Canada

Acura is the luxury-performance division of Honda Canada Inc. and is a leading automotive luxury nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance, an original approach to technology and design that creates a new driving experience. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the TLX performance luxury sedan, the ILX sport sedan, the 5-passenger RDX luxury crossover SUV, and the Acura MDX seven-passenger luxury SUV. Acura launched its next-generation, electrified NSX supercar as a new and pinnacle expression of Acura Precision Crafted Performance. Acura celebrated its 30th anniversary in Canada in February 2017 and has grown to include over 50 locations in its dealer network across the country. For more information, please visit www.acura.ca .

Acura Canada Logo (CNW Group/Acura)

SOURCE Acura

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c4106.html