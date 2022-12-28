‘Legend:‘ Reggae artist Jo Mersa Marley — Bob Marley’s grandson — dies in Miami-Dade at 31

The Marley family is mourning one of their own.

Reggae artist Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley, died Monday in Miami-Dade County at age 31, police told the Miami Herald.

At about 10 p.m., officers from the Pinecrest Police Department arrived at a shopping center’s parking lot located at 11825 South Dixie Highway, finding Marley unconscious inside his vehicle, Miami-Dade police spokesman Det. Angel Rodriguez said. Paramedics at the scene later determined that he passed away.

Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau is leading the investigation.

“While there is no foul play suspected, the manner and cause of death will be determined by the autopsy results conducted by the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department,” Rodriguez said.

Marley’s cause of death is unknown but what we do know is that the Jamaican-born, Miami-raised musician followed a similar path as his famous family, playing with Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers. According to the Associated Press, he began writing music while in middle school, making his musical debut in 2010 with the release of the single “My Girl,” a collaboration with cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley.

In 2014, his first EP, “Comfortable,” was released with a follow-up, “Eternal,” in 2021. He spoke of his famed grandfather, who died in 1981 of melanoma at 36 in Miami, while promoting the project last year: “We always hear those reflections [about] the role that he played not only as family member and father, but also in the world and the impact he had on the reggae community and the reggae culture, the roots, bringing forward the message of Rastafari and love, over all love,” he told Reggaeville. “To me it’s normal, I guess, it is special, but it’s a regular thing to me, we speak about grandpa and every day you’ll hear a story.”

On Jo Mersa’s Instagram, which hasn’t been updated since November, the last post announced a show at the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale.

Underneath, in the comments section, a flood of tributes poured in from friends and colleagues:

“His talent and intelligence was insane,” wrote Jamaican-American artist Leighton Paul Walsh, better known by his DJ stage name Walshy Fire. “Love you, king.”

“Ah no, bro. Can’t believe this,” added “Sex You Up” artist Shifta. “Rest in peace. My condolences to ur family.”

“Legend,” summed up chart topping producer Gordo.