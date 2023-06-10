Legally Blonde star Jennifer Coolidge shares update on third film

RB/Bauer-Griffin - Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge has been speaking about the possibility of appearing in the third instalment of Legally Blonde.



In an interview with GQ magazine, Coolidge said she's "still deciding" which projects she wants to work on next, and wouldn't be drawn on whether she would be returning to play Paulette.

However, her hairdresser is apparently also the hairdresser for Mindy Kaling, who co-wrote the script, so she has heard some interesting updates.

The good news is that it does seem to be going ahead.

Coolidge said: "[The hairdresser] says Mindy’s very excited.

"So it seems like it’s happening.”

Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon confirmed in 2018 that she was in talks for the third instalment of the series and a May 2022 release date was announced, but this was not meant to be.

Manicurist Paulette is just one of The White Lotus star's many iconic roles and Witherspoon has recently teased that Coolidge will join the cast of the upcoming film.

She said, during an interview with ET: "I'm beyond myself about Jennifer Coolidge. She deserves every one of those flowers she is receiving right now.

"And she's just one of those people who is so naturally gifted and funny. You can just tell people love her 'cause she gets up there and everybody's like, 'I love her,' but she's just done a lot of good work in our business for so long that it's really nice to see her getting this incredible moment."

Witherspoon added: "There is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge."

We agree!

Now, we just have to hope that Jennifer Coolidge signs up!

