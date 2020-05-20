Legally Blonde 3 is in the works and will be co-written by Mindy Kaling

The much-anticipated third Legally Blonde film is in the works and will be co-written by The Office star Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon has confirmed.

The Oscar-winning actress will reprise her role as Elle Woods, a sorority girl who decides to study law at Harvard University in an attempt to win back her boyfriend, but manages to find herself along the way.

Witherspoon said the film will also be written by Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Dan Goor.

"Great news alert!! Some things are just meant to be! I'm SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3!" she said.

"This is #ElleWoodsApproved!" she added.

The news comes nearly two decades after the first Legally Blonde film hit cinemas in 2001, followed by its 2003 sequel Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde.

A third film was initially announced in 2018 when Witherspoon shared a video of herself floating in a pool, writing "It's true... #LegallyBlonde3."

The video was an apparent reference to her character's Harvard admissions video, where she recalls "important details" about a TV show from a pool float.

The new project will be produced by MGM, the original film's studio, as well as Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine.

Kaling wrote on Twitter: "Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!"

She recently created Netflix hit Never Have I Ever, which has been widely well-received.