Legally Blonde 3 bends and snaps into 2022

Everett Collection

Reese Witherspoon's movie résumé is about to be scented with sequel excellence.

Two years after first confirming that a second continuation of the 2001 classic Legally Blonde was in the works, movie studio MGM has announced Legally Blonde 3 will bend-and-snap its way into theaters in May 2022.

The news came following Tuesday night's Legally Blonde cast reunion, which joined Witherspoon (Elle Woods) with costars Selma Blair (Vivian Kensington), Jessica Cauffiel (Margot), Jennifer Coolidge (Paulette Bonafonté), Matthew Davis (Warner Huntington III), Ali Larter (Brooke Taylor Windham), Holland Taylor (Professor Stromwell), Alanna Ubach (Serena McGuire), and Luke Wilson (Emmett Richmond) for a virtual discussion on the 19-year-old comedy's lasting impact on pop culture.

"People always ask me to do the bend and snap," Witherspoon said of the famous flirtatious move Woods teaches Bonafonté in the film. "That was a full musical sequence that we ended up cutting out of the movie," she continued. "It just felt odd because there was only one musical sequence."

Legally Blonde 3 was initially slated to premiere in theaters on Feb. 14 of this year, though that never materialized. In May, actress-writer Mindy Kaling and Parks and Recreation's Dan Goor were hired to pen the film's script, which is expected to continue the story of Woods, a fashion merchandising major turned Harvard Law School student who first attended the prestigious university to win back an ex-boyfriend, but ended up carving a unique lane for herself as a lawyer.

"This was my college. This is where I went to college. I didn't finish college but I finished Legally Blonde," an emotional Witherspoon told her costars during the reunion. "We all worked together and made this movie together that has inspired so many young people. It's just such a gift.... Every time people come up to me and tell me they love this movie, I give it all to you, I share it all with you all."

