Legal Marijuana Market Growth US$ 148070 Million by 2028 | Future Investment, Expansion Plan, Market Dynamics, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

Pune, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal Marijuana market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Legal Marijuana market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Legal Marijuana market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

The commercial marijuana industry exists on a state-by-state basis, and all medical and recreational programs are technically in violation of federal drug laws. The U.S. Department of Justice issued some guidelines in recent years that helped the marijuana industry gain traction, but these are not legally binding and could theoretically be nullified at any time.



A medicinal cannabis product refers to a product which includes cannabis, and its chemical components (cannabinoids), that can be used for curing, or alleviating the symptoms of disease, ailment or injury.The two main cannabinoids that have been identified for therapeutic application are the psychoactive 9-tetrahydrocanabinol (THC) and non-psychoactive Cannabidiol (CBD).



Legal Marijuana market size is estimated to be worth US$ 27600 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 148070 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Segmentation by Types: -

Indoor Cultivation

Outdoor Cultivation

Greenhouse Cultivation

Segmentation by Applications: -

Recreational

Medical

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

Medicine Man

Canopy Growth

Aphria

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

MCig Inc

