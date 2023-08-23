‘Was it legal?’ Johnson County commissioner says members broke open-meetings law

Johnson County Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara has filed an open meetings act complaint against the board, saying members discussed employee pay behind closed doors in a session that should have been public.

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners must now respond to the allegation that in June it met in closed session to discuss general market adjustments to county salaries. Under the Kansas Open Meetings Act, a governing body may only discuss individual employees in closed session, but not general concerns affecting all employees.

O’Hara, a conservative who unsuccessfully ran for chair of the board last year, is often at odds with the majority of the board. But she wasn’t the only one raising objections about the closed session.

Two other commissioners voiced concerns during the board’s meeting on June 29, voting in the minority against having the discussion behind closed doors.

That meeting’s agenda included commissioners voting on bumping employee pay by 6% on average, aiming to stay competitive in the difficult labor market. But before that discussion, the board called for a closed session.

Commissioner Becky Fast said she would vote against the closed session, arguing that it is not “best practice” before considering such an agenda item.

“I’ve gone through many credential public manager trainings, so I will be voting no,” she said.

Chairman Mike Kelly responded, “I appreciate that. It’s perfectly acceptable under our rules and the Kansas Open Meetings Act, but appreciate your opinion.”

“It’s not opinion, it’s best practices,” Fast replied.

O’Hara also voted against going into closed session, saying, “I’m concerned that we are discussing things that should be discussed in open session.”

Commissioner Michael Ashcraft also voted against it. Afterward back in public view, commissioners discussed the salary proposal at length and eventually voted to approve it.

Fast told The Star on Wednesday that “by them putting it on the agenda, they made all the discussion open” regardless.

Story continues

O’Hara filed an open meetings act complaint with the Kansas attorney general’s office, arguing that commissioners should not have discussed the salary issue behind closed doors. She said the private conversation was essentially the same as what commissioners had discussed in public during a previous meeting, including the pay schedule for the county manager, chief legal counsel and county auditor.

O’Hara did not immediately respond to The Star’s request for comment on Wednesday.

Fast is still concerned about the process.

“Was it legal? I’m not a lawyer,” Fast said. “But did it meet the spirit and intent of the law? Was it best practice? That to me, those are two different questions. Johnson County residents, they want the best practices, not just us barely meeting the intent and spirit of the law.”

In O’Hara’s complaint, she also questioned the county manager being present in closed session, saying it could be a conflict of interest, but the attorney general’s office dismissed that, saying it is not unusual for administrative personnel to attend. The AG’s office dismissed other allegations from O’Hara as well, including that legal counsel were not present during the session and that the board amended the agenda to separately vote on the county manager’s salary. The office said they were not violations of the open meetings act.

But the AG’s office has now requested more information on the one remaining allegation, that commissioners improperly discussed the raises.

“We are fully cooperating with the Attorney General’s Office, and I trust the veracity of this investigation,” Kelly said in a statement. “I appreciate that our team is handling these allegations directly and remain confident in this process.”

In a news release, officials said the county legal department is compiling information for the AG’s office. Commissioners are expected to discuss the issue during their agenda review session on Thursday, with a vote on the county’s response scheduled for Aug. 31.

When a violation of the Kansas Open Meetings Act is found, a typical resolution would be a settlement agreement, such as a consent order seeking compliance with the law and assuring no future violations, according to the AG’s office. But the resolution depends on how severe the violation is.

The attorney general can fine individual members of a public body up to $500 for each violation, as well as require training and future compliance with the law.