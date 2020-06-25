Legal industry veteran joins Medchart to revolutionize medical records for personal injury and mass tort attorneys

TORONTO, June 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Toronto-based Medchart, which enables the electronic transfer of medical records through express patient consent, has hired Anand Ablack as its Head of Partnerships and Business Development.

Ablack, a 17-year veteran of global legal technology, has held several senior leadership positions with LexisNexis in Canada, serving most recently as the VP of Content. Throughout his career, he has led the development of major product initiatives to help attorneys improve their productivity and decision making, including launching practical guidance, and introducing the first daily online legal news service in Canada. With almost two decades of analytics-driven legal tech experience, Anand provides Medchart the crucial industry experience needed to revolutionize the way personal injury and mass tort attorneys access and analyze the health information needed to advocate for their clients. Anand will be responsible for securing strategic channel and product partnerships across North America to accelerate growth and enhance Medchart's value across its core customer segments.

"Our target customers have up to now been accessing 300+ page medical records in extremely inefficient ways. Many use fax machines and highlighters to acquire and search for the information crucial to their case," said Ablack. "What's exciting about Medchart is that we're taking a fractured process and significantly improving upon it through a fully digital workflow and direct electronic connections to the sources of health information. On top of that we're using AI and machine learning to provide attorneys with insights that would otherwise take hours of work."

Medchart currently has 70 employees appointed to sales, marketing, engineering, customer service, and operations, and wants to double the team by the end of 2020.

ABOUT MEDCHART

Medchart digitizes the exchange of health information between healthcare providers, attorneys, insurers, payers, researchers and patients while improving transfer speed, data quality, and business insights through artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company provides cloud based medical record solutions across North America with purpose-built solutions for personal injury and mass tort attorneys in the United States.

