Legal group calls on Texas bar to discipline Ted Cruz over efforts to overturn 2020 election

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
·3 min read
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a hearing in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Dec. 15, 2021 in Washington.
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a hearing in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Dec. 15, 2021 in Washington.

A group of lawyers and legal activists has called on the State Bar of Texas to investigate and discipline Sen. Ted Cruz for his "leading role" in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The 15-page ethics complaint was filed Wednesday by The 65 Project, a nonprofit that works to hold attorneys "who raise fraudulent claims to overturn legitimate elections results" accountable. In the complaint, The 65 Project details Cruz's actions between Election Day 2020 and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Mr. Cruz played a leading role in the effort to overturn the 2020 elections. And while the same can be said about several other elected officials, Mr. Cruz’s involvement was manifestly different," the complaint read.

The complaint then notes that Cruz "moved beyond his position as a United States senator" by agreeing to represent President Donald Trump and Pennsylvania Republicans as an attorney in litigation contesting the 2020 election results before the U.S. Supreme Court in December 2020.

By the numbers: President Donald Trump's failed efforts to overturn the election 

"Public officials have worked to undermine American democracy over the last two years, and Ted Cruz is one of those who led the charge on that front – but he did something more than that: He lent his law license and his credibility as an attorney to that effort," Michael Teter, managing director of The 65 Project, told USA TODAY. "He should be disciplined for that."

The 65 Project also described how Cruz "knew that claims of voter fraud or the election being stolen were false" but he "regularly repeated dishonest and deceitful claims about the 2020 election" – violating Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct for lawyers holding public office by spreading false information.

The complaint called on the State Bar of Texas to investigate Cruz's conduct and discipline him based on the investigation. The complaint didn't specify how Cruz should be disciplined, but the authors did point to the suspension of the law license for Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump's former lawyers.

"Just as Mr. Giuliani has been disciplined for his conduct, so should Mr. Cruz," the complaint read.

2021: Rudy Giuliani's law license has been suspended in Washington 

"We're not presuming that it should be necessarily disbarment, but it is certainly something that's on the table," Teter said.

In a response sent to USA TODAY, Cruz's press secretary, Dave Vasquez, said The 65 Project was a "far left dark money smear machine run by a who's who of shameless Democrat hacks. They're not a credible organization and their complaint won't be worth the paper it's printed on."

Student loans: Supreme Court sides with Sen. Ted Cruz in fight over federal campaign loan repayment limits 

The 65 Project's advisory board includes retired Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Christine M. Durham; Paul Rosenzweig, a former U.S. Department of Homeland Security official who had investigated the Clintons with Ken Starr; and Stuart Gerson, who was the acting U.S. attorney general during the Clinton administration. The complaint against Cruz was also signed by a former president of the State Bar of Texas, William Whitehurst, among others.

The ethical complaint against Cruz follows The 65 Project's 10 previous complaints against attorneys who, the nonprofit argues, also tried to overturn legitimate election results.

"Any lawyer who tries to use their position to undermine American democracy and subvert the will of the people should be held accountable," Teter said. "And there needs to be a system of responsibility and deterrence to prevent that from happening in the future."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Group: Texas bar should discipline Ted Cruz for 2020 election conduct

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • For Meredith Garretson, Channeling Ali MacGraw's Incomparable Style in  The Offer  Was Second Nature

    "What I love about her is that she always stands out. She took some really interesting fashion risks."

  • Julia Fox's Puffy Red Latex Bra Top Came with a Matching Low-Rise Skirt

    And sky-high stiletto boots.

  • What Is The Mandela Effect? These Examples Will Make You Question Everything

    This list of mandela effect examples will blow your mind. Here's everything you need to know about the Mandela Effect, false memory (and the concept that we might be living in a parallel universe).

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Canadian Ashley Lawrence scores twice in Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France win

    DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Gaudreau's heroic OT winner lifts Flames past Stars in thrilling Game 7, move on to 2nd round

    The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the We

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Former CFL star Tony Gabriel knows what striking CFL players are going through

    Tony Gabriel can sympathize with striking CFL players. The Hall of Fame tight end was involved in the league's first strike in 1974, which was staged during training camp but settled before the season began. Players with seven of the CFL's nine teams didn't report for the start of training camp Sunday after contract talks between the CFL and CFL Players' Association broke down Saturday. Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders players reported to training camp because they're currently not in a lega

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Canadian-born midfielder Marcelo Flores chooses Mexico over Canada and England

    TORONTO — Canadian-born Marcelo Flores, who plays for Arsenal's under-23 side, says he wants to play internationally for Mexico. Canada had hoped to secure the services of the 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who is also eligible to represent England. Flores was born in Georgetown, Ont., to a Canadian mother and Mexican father. He first moved to England six years ago and is now seen as a budding star in the Arsenal system with five goals in 11 appearances for the London club's under-23 side. "D