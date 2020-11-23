‘Will Take Legal Action Against Any Threats’: ICAI to Candidates

Stating use of legal action, the Institute of Chartered Accounts of India (ICAI) on Sunday, 22 October, warned candidates appearing for the CA exams against any threat mails to exam centres.

“It has been reported by some examination centres that they are receiving threatening e-mails from some of the candidates appearing for the CA Examination scheduled for November,” said ICAI in a statement.

“The institute has viewed such misdemeanour by the candidates very seriously. It amounts to interfering in the examination process of the Institute which is a statutory function under the provisions of the Chartered Accountants Act, 1949,” said ICAI.

The institute has also created a Google forum for CA candidates to raise any queries regarding the conduct of the exam.

“Therefore, if any candidate is found writing any threatening mails directly to the examination centres, such action will be viewed seriously and the institute does not hesitate to take action for such misdemeanour by the students. Examination centres have already been directed to bring such instances to the notice of the Institute with details of such candidates like name and student registration number for our necessary action,” it said.

Candidates who have registered for the ICAI CA November 2020 examinations can download their ICAI CA November 2020 admit cards online at icai.org.

