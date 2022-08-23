Our Legacy's Fall 2022 Collection Is Here

With transitional weather just around the corner, Our Legacy has released its Fall 2022 collection.

The Swedish label unveiled a black-and-white campaign shot by Berlin-based photographer Thomas Hauser for the range, with imagery highlighting pieces such as shirts, corsets and oversized coats. The collection is comprised of timeless and classic items that break down the norms of formal wear, with a corset worn on top of a blazer, and a shirt with side ties. Elsewhere, the lineup introduces cozy essentials like cotton sweaters, sweater vests and knit cardigans.

"I had this roughed up conservative style queued up, having a child in mind, looking up to the authority, feeling small..." Cristopher Nying, creative director of Our Legacy, spoke of the collection.

See the campaign above and head over to Our Legacy's website and stores now to shop the Fall 2022 range.