Our Legacy Delivers Technical, Minimalist Looks in SS23 "Luft" Collection

Our Legacy landed in Milan for the first time to present its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Fashion Week Men's.

The Swedish brand's latest range is dubbed "Luft," which is Swedish for "air." As suggested, the collection takes inspiration from the elements of air with minimalist, breezy styles contrasted with heavier garments such as leather biker jackets. Keeping to a simple palette of black and white, creative director Cristopher Nying plays around with silhouettes and materials, using a soft silk fabric to craft jumpers while pairing knit sweaters with a knee-length skirt.

Further on the runway, the label adds a splash of red on jackets, slip dresses and more, with mini skirts and baggy trousers styled with boots featuring detachable calf-covering sheaths. Additional standouts include boxy blazers and sheer tops, as well as jeans with washed detailing. In accessories, upcycled scraps are woven together into shoulder bags, while other looks feature bike helmets.

"This collection is an illusional outdoor world in a more realistic sense. Classic outdoor garments have been reversed and deconstructed whilst still leaving the essential aspects, limiting the amount of trims, and allowing the fabric to be the leading role," Nying spoke of the collection. "Our Legacy has ever since the start in 2005 been creating hybrid garments by applying custom-developed fabrics on signature shapes. This aspect is coming through more than ever with this collection."

