Our Legacy WORK SHOP x Stussy Elevate Essential Styles for Spring 2022
Pauline De Leon
·1 min read
Our Legacy WORK SHOP and Stussy are back at it again with another collaborative range.
The collection is equipped with Spring 2022 essentials including graphic tees that combine retro Stussy graphics like the crown motif with Our Legacy's “WORK SHOP” branding. Meanwhile, other shirts sport the Californian brand's surfer dude emblem and its moniker merged with Our Legacy’s logo.
Additionally, the line features a checkered short-sleeve shirt, beach shorts and formal checkered sweatpants crafted from linen, which is made of archive-sourced deadstock materials. Finally, the double-breasted blazer dressed in a stone hue takes home the title of the range's standout silhouette.
The Our Legacy WORK SHOP x Stussy Spring 2022 collection will be available on Our Legacy’s website and at its stores worldwide on April 22.
