Legacy MEDSearch Ranks 25th on the Forbes Best Executive Recruitment Firm List

Legacy MEDSearch has been named to the Forbes Best Executive Recruitment Firms out of over 25,000 recruitment and staffing firms in the United States, its fourth consecutive mention since 2019.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy MEDSearch has been named to the Forbes Best Executive Recruitment Firms out of over 25,000 recruitment and staffing firms in the United States, its fourth consecutive mention since 2019.

The Forbes Best Executive Recruitment Firm list is published from an independent survey of candidates, human resources executives, and firms who have worked with executive recruiting firms as well as peers in the recruitment and hiring industry. The Forbes Best Executive Recruitment Firm list is created annually through a partnership with Forbes and Statista.

Founder Paula Rutledge attributes the honor to the Legacy MedSearch team. The team has an average of 23+ years in recruitment and 9+ years with the firm, significantly above industry standards. Leadership includes Joy Celebre (recruiting since 1996, joined in 2008), Carolyn Jones (recruiting since 1995, joined in 2011), Arshad Alam (recruiting since 1995, joined 2017), John White (Talent Sourcing Manager, joined 2012), and Partner Chris Miclot, joined 2012).

"In addition to our tenure, what makes us unique is our first-hand knowledge of the medical device industry and our real-life relationships we maintain by traveling to 30+ global healthcare conferences," said Rutledge.

Legacy MEDSearch has also been recognized on the 2022 Top 50 Healthcare and LifeSciences Search Firms from Hunt Scanlon. The company continues to experience strong growth and is on target for record earnings again in 2022.

The company places mid-to-executive level executives in predominantly early-stage MedTech companies.

About Legacy MEDSearch

Legacy MEDSearch is a leading provider of Medical Device and Healthcare Technology executive recruitment services. As an elite search firm with a track record of over 30 years in the MedTech industry, clients and candidates alike receive the personalized attention and service of a small business, coupled with the robust resources of a large firm. By attending 30+ MedTech conferences annually, we expand our knowledge of emerging medical technologies, and with our 500,000-candidate database, we have access to the top MedTech talent. This combination gives us the ability to quickly identify talent for our clients.

To learn more about our services and opportunities or keep up with industry trends on our blog, visit www.legacymedsearch.com.

