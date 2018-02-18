Legacy, longevity on Kaillie Humphries' mind as she takes aim at Olympic history





She won gold in Vancouver. She won gold in Sochi. Now, Canada’s Kaillie Humphries is going for a three-peat in PyeongChang. Should she successfully defend the title of Olympic champion for a second time, she will achieve something that no one in her sport has ever accomplished: three consecutive Olympic gold medals.

Making history, though, isn’t all that weighs heavily on Humphries’ mind heading into the competition. Instead it’s also the race against time, and just how long she can continue to improve herself as an athlete and in the sport of bobsled.

That’s why the 32-year-old, still working hard to become “bigger, better, faster, stronger,” derives both comfort and fear from what she’s already accomplished.

She explained the conflicting emotions that come with being at the top of her profession before descending on South Korea.

