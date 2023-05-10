Legacy Housing Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEDFORD, Texas, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (the "Company” or “Legacy,” NASDAQ: LEGH) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $52.9 million, a decrease of 11.8% from the first quarter of 2022.

  • Income from operations for the first quarter of 2023 was $18.4 million, an increase of 0.5% from the first quarter of 2022.

  • Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $16.3 million, an increase of 1.1% from the first quarter of 2022.

  • Basic earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.67, an increase of 1.0% from the first quarter of 2022.

  • Book value for the first quarter of 2023 was $397.9 million, an increase of 4.1% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Book value per share for the first quarter of 2023 was $16.32, an increase of 4.0% from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Duncan Bates, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I am proud of our team’s accomplishments this quarter. The market is challenging. We kept our heads down and focused on sales. Long-time customers have stepped up with orders to extend our backlog. Our loan portfolios continue to perform well, and we are deploying capital into our industry at high rates of return while other financing sources pull back. Georgia production and shipments were below historical levels during the first quarter but have recently gained momentum. Reducing costs and streamlining processes are our top priority. Since its inception, Legacy has operated in a conservative manner with low leverage and a laser focus on the bottom line. We will maintain this approach and invest as opportunities arise.”

This shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Conference Call Information

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. A live webcast of the call can be accessed using this link.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is the fifth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by the number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute and the Institute for Building Technology and Safety. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $33,000 to $180,000.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Legacy undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by law. Investors should not place any reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Inquiries:
Duncan Bates, (817) 799-4837
duncanbates@legacyhousingcorp.com

Media Inquiries:
Kira Hovancik, (817) 799-4905
pr@legacyhousingcorp.com



LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET (in thousands)

Unaudited

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

3,233

 

 

$

2,818

 

Held to Maturity Securities

 

 

8,452

 

 

 

8,412

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

3,985

 

 

 

4,873

 

Current portion of contracts - dealer financed

 

 

30,447

 

 

 

29,441

 

Current portion of consumer loans receivable

 

 

6,893

 

 

 

6,801

 

Current portion of notes receivable from mobile home parks (“MHP”)

 

 

9,906

 

 

 

9,670

 

Current portion of other notes receivable

 

 

8,608

 

 

 

8,927

 

Inventories

 

 

32,527

 

 

 

32,075

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

3,729

 

 

 

4,064

 

Total current assets

 

 

107,781

 

 

 

107,081

 

Contracts - dealer financed, net

 

 

1,518

 

 

 

595

 

Consumer loans receivable, net

 

 

134,423

 

 

 

132,208

 

Notes receivable from MHP, net

 

 

144,431

 

 

 

133,072

 

Other notes receivable, net

 

 

16,364

 

 

 

13,795

 

Inventories, Net

 

 

7,242

 

 

 

6,987

 

Other assets - leased mobile homes

 

 

8,073

 

 

 

8,824

 

ROU assets - operating leases

 

 

2,503

 

 

 

2,663

 

Other assets

 

 

2,020

 

 

 

1,482

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

30,597

 

 

 

30,106

 

Total Assets

 

$

454,952

 

 

$

436,813

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

3,880

 

 

$

4,549

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

17,673

 

 

 

16,895

 

Customer deposits

 

 

7,346

 

 

 

9,715

 

Escrow liability

 

 

9,272

 

 

 

9,653

 

Operating lease obligation

 

 

652

 

 

 

650

 

Lines of credit

 

 

7,838

 

 

 

-

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

46,660

 

 

 

41,462

 

Operating lease obligation, less current portion

 

 

1,959

 

 

 

2,121

 

Lines of credit

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,545

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

2,862

 

 

 

3,065

 

Dealer incentive liability

 

 

5,596

 

 

 

5,516

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

57,078

 

 

 

54,709

 

Stockholder's Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' Equity

 

 

397,874

 

 

 

382,104

 

Total Liability & Stockholders' Equity

 

$

454,952

 

 

$

436,813

 


LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands)

Unaudited

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

Net Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product Sales

 

$

43,318

 

 

$

51,787

 

Consumer and MHP loans interest

 

 

7,705

 

 

 

6,765

 

Other

 

 

1,834

 

 

 

1,376

 

Total net revenue

 

 

52,857

 

 

 

59,928

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product sales

 

 

28,960

 

 

 

33,727

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

5,412

 

 

 

7,659

 

Dealer incentive

 

 

131

 

 

 

275

 

Total costs & operating Expenses

 

 

34,503

 

 

 

41,660

 

Income from operations

 

 

18,354

 

 

 

18,267

 

Other Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income-other

 

 

695

 

 

 

853

 

Other income/expenses

 

 

753

 

 

 

586

 

Interest expense

 

 

(91

)

 

 

(56

)

Income before income tax expense

 

 

19,711

 

 

 

19,650

 

Income Tax Expense

 

 

3,435

 

 

 

3,558

 

Net Income

 

$

16,276

 

 

$

16,092

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

24,374,677

 

 

 

24,351,223

 

Diluted

 

 

25,177,502

 

 

 

24,661,426

 

Net income per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

0.66

 

Diluted

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

0.65

 