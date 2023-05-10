Legacy Housing Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BEDFORD, Texas, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (the "Company” or “Legacy,” NASDAQ: LEGH) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Financial Highlights
Net revenue for the first quarter of 2023 was $52.9 million, a decrease of 11.8% from the first quarter of 2022.
Income from operations for the first quarter of 2023 was $18.4 million, an increase of 0.5% from the first quarter of 2022.
Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $16.3 million, an increase of 1.1% from the first quarter of 2022.
Basic earnings per share for the first quarter of 2023 was $0.67, an increase of 1.0% from the first quarter of 2022.
Book value for the first quarter of 2023 was $397.9 million, an increase of 4.1% from the fourth quarter of 2022.
Book value per share for the first quarter of 2023 was $16.32, an increase of 4.0% from the fourth quarter of 2022.
Duncan Bates, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I am proud of our team’s accomplishments this quarter. The market is challenging. We kept our heads down and focused on sales. Long-time customers have stepped up with orders to extend our backlog. Our loan portfolios continue to perform well, and we are deploying capital into our industry at high rates of return while other financing sources pull back. Georgia production and shipments were below historical levels during the first quarter but have recently gained momentum. Reducing costs and streamlining processes are our top priority. Since its inception, Legacy has operated in a conservative manner with low leverage and a laser focus on the bottom line. We will maintain this approach and invest as opportunities arise.”
About Legacy Housing Corporation
Legacy builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is the fifth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by the number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute and the Institute for Building Technology and Safety. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $33,000 to $180,000.
LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEET (in thousands)
Unaudited
Assets
March 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
3,233
$
2,818
Held to Maturity Securities
8,452
8,412
Accounts receivable, net
3,985
4,873
Current portion of contracts - dealer financed
30,447
29,441
Current portion of consumer loans receivable
6,893
6,801
Current portion of notes receivable from mobile home parks (“MHP”)
9,906
9,670
Current portion of other notes receivable
8,608
8,927
Inventories
32,527
32,075
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,729
4,064
Total current assets
107,781
107,081
Contracts - dealer financed, net
1,518
595
Consumer loans receivable, net
134,423
132,208
Notes receivable from MHP, net
144,431
133,072
Other notes receivable, net
16,364
13,795
Inventories, Net
7,242
6,987
Other assets - leased mobile homes
8,073
8,824
ROU assets - operating leases
2,503
2,663
Other assets
2,020
1,482
Property, plant and equipment, net
30,597
30,106
Total Assets
$
454,952
$
436,813
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
3,880
$
4,549
Accrued liabilities
17,673
16,895
Customer deposits
7,346
9,715
Escrow liability
9,272
9,653
Operating lease obligation
652
650
Lines of credit
7,838
-
Total current liabilities
46,660
41,462
Operating lease obligation, less current portion
1,959
2,121
Lines of credit
-
2,545
Deferred income taxes, net
2,862
3,065
Dealer incentive liability
5,596
5,516
Total Liabilities
57,078
54,709
Stockholder's Equity
Stockholders' Equity
397,874
382,104
Total Liability & Stockholders' Equity
$
454,952
$
436,813
LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION
STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (in thousands)
Unaudited
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2022
Net Revenue:
Product Sales
$
43,318
$
51,787
Consumer and MHP loans interest
7,705
6,765
Other
1,834
1,376
Total net revenue
52,857
59,928
Operating Expenses:
Cost of product sales
28,960
33,727
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,412
7,659
Dealer incentive
131
275
Total costs & operating Expenses
34,503
41,660
Income from operations
18,354
18,267
Other Income:
Interest income-other
695
853
Other income/expenses
753
586
Interest expense
(91
)
(56
)
Income before income tax expense
19,711
19,650
Income Tax Expense
3,435
3,558
Net Income
$
16,276
$
16,092
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
24,374,677
24,351,223
Diluted
25,177,502
24,661,426
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.67
$
0.66
Diluted
$
0.65
$
0.65