Legacy: Barbara Walters, RBG, Nancy Pelosi and the badass women of the Silent Generation

Susan Page, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Endlessly curious, fiercely competitive and sometimes ruthless, Barbara Walters became the most celebrated interviewer on television of her era – against the odds.

It was only in 1974, not ancient history, that Walters became the first female co-host of a morning show, and one of such second-class status that her male co-host was guaranteed the first three questions in an interview before Walters was allowed to speak. Two years later, she became the first woman to co-host an evening network news show, an unhappy experience and one she feared at the time might doom her career.

It didn’t, of course. Instead of the broadcasting business defeating her, she helped transform it.

Appreciation: Always wanted more, and always got it: Commemorating career of TV trailblazer Barbara Walters

The death of Barbara Walters last week at age 93 underscores just how breathtaking that transformation has been, a fact that’s easy to forget at a time no broadcast network would seriously consider fielding an all-male lineup on its morning show. Women now headline evening news shows, lead network news divisions, and launch start-ups that are expanding the way Americans get their news and their entertainment.

We are now seeing the passing of the generation of women who became adults before a revolution transformed opportunities and expectations for women. Changes in American culture were more disruptive to their lives and more difficult to navigate than things were for their Greatest Generation mothers or their Baby Boomer daughters.

More: Barbara Walters, legendary journalist and trailblazer, dies at 93

Barbara Walters poses a question to Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro at a news conference in Havana in 1975.
Barbara Walters poses a question to Cuban Prime Minister Fidel Castro at a news conference in Havana in 1975.

At the end of their lives, the groundbreakers among them left an impact that no one would have predicted at their beginnings. That was true not only in broadcasting but also in science, medicine, law, business, academia, politics and more.

Those who did often shared some traits. They pursued big ambitions at a time that was considered unladylike. They put up with ridicule, discrimination, sexism and worse without the protections of the #MeToo movement. Many of them got a late start in their careers.

Barbara Walters, pictured in 1975, as she addresses staff members from the NBC &quot;Today&quot; show during a farewell party in the studios in New York after her final live appearance on the show. She moved to ABC to continue her long career.
Barbara Walters, pictured in 1975, as she addresses staff members from the NBC "Today" show during a farewell party in the studios in New York after her final live appearance on the show. She moved to ABC to continue her long career.

Barbara Walters was 45 by the time she finally landed her breakthrough job as co-host of NBC’s Today show, thanks in part to a little-noticed quirk in her contract. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last year at 87, was questioned by the Harvard Law School dean about why she and the handful of other female students in her class were taking up the spot of a man; she was 60 when she was appointed to the Supreme Court. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who remains the most powerful woman in the history of the U.S. government, was 47 when she won her first election to Congress.

Reaction to Walters' death: Oprah, Katie Couric, Cheri Oteri, more mourn 'pioneer' Barbara Walters: 'She broke barriers'

All were members of the so-called Silent Generation, although that label doesn’t begin to describe them.

I’m now working on a biography of Walters, who was born in 1929 (though during her working life she routinely shaved two years off her age). My biography of Pelosi, who was born in 1940, was published in 2021.  Three years ago, I wrote a biography of Barbara Bush. She was born a bit earlier, in 1925, and followed a more traditional route to power, as the wife of a president, not the officeholder.

I was drawn to their stories not because I saw them as a pattern but because each seemed to be a distinctive figure whose experiences and contributions hadn’t been fully understood or acknowledged. They are different in careers, political philosophy, life choices.

Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., holds the gavel as she calls the House to order as House begin the first session of the 118th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
Outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., holds the gavel as she calls the House to order as House begin the first session of the 118th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

But in looking at the forces that shaped them, there have been some striking similarities in the lives of these women, in what forged and fueled their drive and propelled them through demanding times.

All three had complicated childhoods and charismatic fathers; those relationships were particularly influential. Barbara Bush’s father was Marvin Pierce, a star college athlete and successful businessman who became publisher of McCall’s. Nancy Pelosi’s father was Tommy D’Alesandro Jr., the larger-than-life mayor of Baltimore. Barbara Walters’ father was Lou Walters, a celebrated impresario and a gambler, the founder of the famed Latin Quarter.

All three of their daughters attended all-female colleges – Smith, Trinity and Sarah Lawrence, respectively – perhaps an opportunity at an impressionable age to see women dominating positions of leadership.

All had to deal with being caricatured and stereotyped, although that’s true of many men in the public eye, too. Bush was depicted as a benevolent grandmother, a one-dimensional portrait that didn’t recognize her cutting instincts and influence behind the scenes. Pelosi, now 82, has been villainized by Republicans as a brittle leftist partisan, a characterization that doesn’t acknowledge her historic skills at legislative deal-making, an enterprise for pragmatists.

And Walters was satirized dozens of times on NBC's Saturday Night Live for her speech impediment and sometimes cloying questions, for urging President-elect Jimmy Carter to “be kind to us” and asking actress Katherine Hepburn what kind of tree she would be. (It was Hepburn who first raised the whole subject of topiary, Walters would point out with some annoyance.)

But she was more than that. She was indefatigable in pursuing big interviews, and once she got them she pressed sensitive topics. She interviewed more world leaders — presidents and prime ministers, kings and despots — than any other journalist, before or since. She crossed the Bay of Pigs in a boat with Fidel Castro, asked Vladimir Putin if he had ever killed someone ("Nyet," he replied), and conducted the first joint interview between leaders of Egypt and Israel. She flirted with Clint Eastwood, pushed Mike Tyson on allegations of domestic abuse, and drew a record audience for the first TV interview with Monica Lewinsky. She co-created ABC’s The View, a talk show so current even after nearly a quarter-century on the air that the machinations of its panel are still sparking headlines.

Barbara Walters rewrote the definition of what was considered news, and she broadened the ranks of those who could be trusted to deliver it. She was one of those women of a certain age who negotiated a changing world, and who changed it themselves.

Badass women, we would call them today.

Susan Page is the Washington Bureau chief of USA TODAY and the author of Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power, and of The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty. Her biography of Barbara Walters is scheduled to be published by Simon & Schuster in early 2024. 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Barbara Walters, Nancy Pelosi, RBG: The bad-ass women of a generation

Latest Stories

  • Despite changes, Broncos stuck with same old result in KC

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coach making all the important decisions on the Denver sideline was different Sunday. So was the one calling the offensive plays from a booth high above Arrowhead Stadium. The result was very much the same. Less than a week after the beaten-down Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and put 67-year-old career assistant Jerry Rosburg in charge, they fumbled through another game they could've won. Their defense collapsed when it mattered the most, and t

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • Owen Beck replaces injured Colton Dach on Canadian junior men's hockey team

    HALIFAX — Owen Beck has been added to Canada's roster midway through the world junior men's hockey championship because of Colton Dach's tournament-ending injury. Beck of Port Hope, Ont., joins the host team in Halifax ahead of Monday's quarterfinal against Slovakia. Dach went to the dressing room in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 win over Sweden after delivering a check. He did not return to the game. Beck, 18, was drafted in the second round (33rd) by the Montreal Canadiens in this year's

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Texans revert to terrible play in 31-3 rout by Jaguars

    HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans had one of their worst performances of the season a week after ending a nine-game skid. The Texans (2-13-1) were routed 31-3 by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving them without a home win for the first time in franchise history. Houston looked to have made progress in recent weeks, losing close games to Dallas and Kansas City before beating the Titans 19-14 last weekend. But this weekend, Houston was thoroughly dominated by the Jaguars to snap a nine-gam

  • Chargers' Ekeler hits 100-reception mark for the season

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler became the fifth running back in NFL history to have a 100-reception season with his first catch during Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Ekeler caught an 8-yard pass from Justin Herbert on the Chargers' opening possession, giving him the sixth 100-reception season by a running back. Ekeler joins former Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson, Larry Centers of Arizona, Matt Forte of Chicago and Christian McCaffrey as t

  • Analysis: NFC is wide open heading into final weekend of NFL

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Stidham helps Raiders nearly shock Niners in his 1st start

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — In his first NFL start, Jarrett Stidham threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns against the NFL's top defense — and apologized to his teammates after the game. Stidham, named the Raiders' starter Wednesday after nine-year veteran Derek Carr was benched, did just about everything he could for Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. He finished 23 of 34 passing but threw two interceptions, including a pick in overtime that set up Robbie Gould's short field goal and g

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Bedard on the Big E's radar as Canada preps for world junior quarterfinals

    HALIFAX — Connor Bedard wasn't aware of the tweet. A genius with the puck capable of making opponents look foolish at any moment, the supremely gifted 17-year-old is singularly focused on the world junior hockey championship. He's also on the verge of rewriting Canada's record book at the event. And one of the game's greats Bedard just equalled has taken note. "Don't just break the record," Eric Lindros posted to social media Sunday. "Smash it!" Bedard tied the Hall of Fame centre's mark of 31 c

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci