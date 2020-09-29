‘Legacies’: Leo Howard Upped to Series Regular For Season 3 Of CW Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Ethan in the upcoming season of the CW’s Legacies. Leo Howard, who recurred as the character in Season 2, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming third season of the drama.

Howard’s Ethan is a student at Mystic Falls High School and son of Sheriff Mac (Bianca Kajlich). He appeared in three episodes in Season 2.

A spinoff of The Originals, Legacies features characters from both series and its predecessor, The Vampire Diaries. The series stars Danielle Rose Russell as 17-year-old Hope Mikaelson, descended from some of the most powerful vampire, werewolf and witch bloodlines. She attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, where fellow supernaturals learn to hone their skills.



Legacies is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with My So-Called Company, with executive producers Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries), Brett Matthews (The Vampire Diaries), Leslie Morgenstein (The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars) and Gina Girolamo (The Originals).

Howard’s previous credits include Why Women Kill and Santa Clarita Diet. He’s repped by Randy James Management and Paradigm.

