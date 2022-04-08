Are Legacies Gods Originals Retread? Did Million Things Fake-Out Sting? Was Midwife Kiss a Hit? And More TV Qs!

Vlada Gelman, Matt Webb Mitovich, Kimberly Roots, Andy Swift, Dave Nemetz, Rebecca Iannucci, Ryan Schwartz, Nick Caruso, Mekeisha Madden Toby and Keisha Hatchett
·5 min read

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Outlander, The Girl From Plainville, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and Legacies!

1 | As you stumbled upon the Jimmy Fallon/Jimmy Kimmel April Fool’s switcheroo, did you at first blush think it was maybe just a bit of green screen trickery? That they weren’t actually on one another’s sets?

More from TVLine

2 | Did last week’s Pachinko give Titanic vibes, juxtaposing the well-off but miserable singer in first class with Sunja and Isak in steerage?

3 | Did you get chills seeing Cody Rhodes return to WWE at WrestleMania? Do you think he’ll be better utilized this time?

4 | Wasn’t it a nice touch how the Grammys had tour crew members introduce the musical performances?

5 | Which late-night host do you think will lose his house bandleader first: Jimmy Fallon (after The Roots’ Questlove nabbed an Oscar last month) or Stephen Colbert (after Jon Batiste took home multiple Grammys on Sunday)?

Outlander Lord John Grey
Outlander Lord John Grey

6 |

The years have been good to Outlander’s Lord John Grey, haven’t they? While Claire and Jamie are sporting eyeglasses and gray hair, LJG looks like he’s barely aged a day!

7 | Isn’t it about a decade too late for Shining Vale to include an “embarrassing video gets Auto-Tuned and goes viral” storyline?

8 | If Sanditon‘s handsome but duplicitous Colonel Lennox is working against Tom Parker, we can’t root for him to end up with Charlotte, right?

9 | As a Call the Midwife fan, were you satisfied with Trixie and Matthew’s kiss, or did it leave you wanting more?

10 | For Glee fans watching The Girl From Plainville, is the latter show making you want to revisit old Glee songs, or never listen to them again?

11 | On This Is Us, why did 70-year-old Rebecca have to hightail it to the park, and not CrossFit Toby? Are we to believe no one noticed blind toddler Jack on his solo venture? Not even someone in one of the cars that drove by as he waited to cross the street on his own? And did that Big Green Egg smoker get a bad rep for nothing? On a different note, is it surprising that This Is Us — one of NBC’s best, most acclaimed hits of the past decade — isn’t getting a retrospective special to accompany its May 24 series finale?

12 | Doesn’t it feel like this new Orphan Black series is coming several years too late?

13 | Anyone else find it odd that so many 24-year-olds want to get married and have kids right away on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On? And how did the show decide which contestants would choose their new partners first? Didn’t that kind of leave Colby and April with no choice but to pick each other?

Flash Sue Iris
Flash Sue Iris

14 |

Are we supposed to be OK with The Flash‘s Sue Dearbon using a family “connection” to get an adoption’s “no contact” request bypassed? And were you unexpectedly moved by Black Flame quoting Ronnie and thus revealing who it is to Caitlin?

15 | Was the timing of Good Sam‘s snowstorm-related multi-car pileup and the one that happened this Monday in Pennsylvania a bit eerie?

16 | On Survivor, were you surprised and/or mildly peeved that the Ika tribe’s Beware advantage was “hidden” in plain sight? And what on Earth was the strategy behind Chanelle voting for Mike at Tribal Council, when she knew damn well the axe was going to drop on either Daniel or herself?

17 | As primed as A Million Little Things has made us for bad news, did you worry that that last “made you look” on the doctor’s clipboard was going to be some terrible update about Maggie’s health? And then, with your guard down, were you smacked even harder by Maggie’s discovery of the lump in Gary’s breast at the end of the episode? And finally, who would’ve thought that this show would sneak a pretty blatant ejaculation joke into the last few minutes of the hour?

18 | Did Snowfall‘s reverse Godfather kiss between Louie and Franklin make you uncomfortable because, um, incest?

19 | Minx viewers: Given Richie’s comments this week, how many times do we think Doug and Tina have been a couple before now?

Bull Flint
Bull Flint

20 |

On Bull — if only because the series is ending — did you half-expect there to be a closing stinger hinting that Diana did kill her lover’s wife? Speaking of Diana, how do we get Jill Flint back on our screens regularly again?

21 | Complicated family dynamics have always been the bread and butter of the Vampire Diaries universe, but do Legacies‘ new gods feel a bit too much like a retread of the Mikaelsons?

22 | In The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey‘s season finale, did Robyn and the police hear that recording Papa Grey made of the killer, or did the witness finally come forward? And who’s paying Niecie’s court fees?

23 | Does Sarah Palin’s congressional run mean we can look forward to Tina Fey reviving her impression on SNL?

24 | Does it feel as if Apple TV+ is announcing a new series every day?

Hit the comments with your answers — and any other Qs you care to share!

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com: Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Huberdeau, Panthers rally from 4 down, beat Leafs 7-6 in OT

    SUNRISE, Fla.- (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game in overtime and also had three assists, helping the Florida Panthers overcome a four-goal deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-6 Tuesday night. The Atlantic Division-leading Panthers trailed 5-1 midway through the second period before roaring back. Sam Reinhart scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had a goal and three assists, Claude Giroux got his first goal with Florida and Radko Gudas also scored. Huberdeau took a pas

  • Blue Jays acquire outfielder Bradley Zimmer from Guardians for Anthony Castro

    The Blue Jays have landed a left-handed bat from the Guardians.

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Eriksson Ek sets career high in goals, Wild top Capitals 5-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek scored his career-best 20th and 21st goals of the season and added an assist, and the Minnesota Wild cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Marcus Foligno built on one career-high with his 20th goal and set another with his 16th assist for the Wild, who have won nine of their last 10 games while earning a point in the other. Tyson Jost and Nicolas Deslauriers also scored as second-place Minnesota extended its lead to five points

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Golden Knights edge Canucks 3-2 in overtime, extend win streak to five games

    VANCOUVER — Shea Theodore scored 2:05 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights eked out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. Jonathan Marchessault had a goal and assist, and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas (39-28-4), which stretched its win streak to five games. The Canucks (32-28-10) went down 2-0 in the first period but rallied with goals from J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat in the third. Robin Lehner returned from a lower-body injury to put up a 26-save performance for Vegas. Th

  • Kyle Lowry: ‘I miss everything about this city, this country, this organization'

    Raptors legend Kyle Lowry returned to Toronto on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Miami Heat. He discussed what he misses about playing in Toronto, how impressed he’s been with the Raptors this season, what the transition to Miami has been like for him and his family, and much more. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Has the NHL ever been better?

    In the absence of fascinating postseason races, the NHL is still delivering highly entertaining action on a night-to-night basis. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the enhanced state of the game.

  • Sask. man says massive sports memorabilia collection stolen from locked storage unit

    Thousands of items in an extensive sports memorabilia collection have been stolen from a storage unit in northern Saskatchewan, according to the collection's owner. Aron Gratias said he had been storing his collection in a 40-foot locked storage container near Shellbrook while he relocated to Emma Lake. The memorabilia included a Wayne Gretzky rookie card along with signed, authenticated hockey jerseys. Gratias said the collection — focused almost entirely on Gretzky memorabilia — included thous

  • Pascal Siakam discusses Kyle Lowry's impact on and off the court

    After Toronto's loss to Miami in Kyle Lowry's emotional return, Pascal Siakam said Lowry's leadership qualities, work ethic, ability to connect and bond with teammates and the way he always set a hardworking tone are some of the lasting traits that have impacted him most. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • How does the NBA play-in tournament work? Rules, schedule, matchups

    The 2022 NBA play-in tournament tips off on April 12.

  • Panthers beat Sabres 5-3 to clinch playoff berth

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov's record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c