Legacies EPs Break Down Series Finale's Emotional Conclusions, Reveal What Would Have Happened Next
Following Thursday’s series finale of Legacies, the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted has closed its doors for good.
Actually, that’s not true. In fact, as we saw in the CW drama’s final hour, the supernatural academy is arguably more stable than ever. The finale, which was wisely written as a potential series-ender in case of cancellation, managed to wrap up everyone’s stories fairly neatly — though not too neatly, leaving fans to imagine what might have happened in a fifth season.
But why settle for imagining when we can pull back the curtain and ask the people pulling the strings in the Vampire Diaries Universe? In addition to confirming that a time jump (of an undetermined length) would precede a potential Season 5, creator Julie Plec and showrunner Brett Matthews also confirmed which of the finale’s special guests might have stuck around for a bit.
Read on to find out how the Super Squad’s stories ended, coupled with intel from the EPs about what the future holds for each of them. While you’re down there, grade the finale and season overall, then drop a comment with your full review of Legacies‘ last episode.
