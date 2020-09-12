All lefty Rays' lineup routs struggling Red Sox 11-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nate Lowe hit two homers and drove in four runs as Tampa Bay fielded a lineup of all lefties, Blake Snell worked 5 1/3 scoreless innings and the AL East-leading Rays routed the cellar-dwelling Boston Red Sox 11-1 on Friday night.

Tampa Bay became the first major league team since at least 1900 to use a batting order with only left-handed batters, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Snell (4-1) gave up five hits and two walks. He struck out five.

Yoshi Tsutsugo also homered for the Rays, who stopped a three-game skid.

Boston rookie Bobby Dalbec had his five-game home run streak end but had an RBI double in the ninth.

Rays manager Kevin Cash stacked his lineup with lefties against right-hander Andrew Triggs, who made his second start with Boston.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke quickly countered by removing Triggs after he allowed a hit and walk in a scoreless first. However, Tsutsugo started the second with a homer off lefty Matt Hall (0-3).

Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI grounder in the third and Austin Meadows hit a two-run double in the fourth.

Hall gave up four runs and six hits over 2 1/3 innings.

YANKEES 6, ORIOLES 0, 1st game

YANKEES 10, ORIOLES 1, 2nd game

NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Voit hit a pair of three-run home runs, Masahiro Tanaka and two relievers combined for a four-hitter and the Yankees completed a doubleheader sweep of Baltimore.

Gerrit Cole pitched a seven-inning two-hitter in the opener and the Yankees got homers from DJ LeMahieu, Brett Gardner and Kyle Higashioka.

New York moved 3 1/2 games ahead of the Orioles for the AL’s final post-season spot as the teams began a four-game series.

DJ Stewart put Baltimore ahead 1-0 with a solo homer in the first inning of the nightcap, but the Orioles fell apart after that.

Rookie Keegan Akin (0-1) took the loss.

Tanaka (2-2) allowed a run and three hits while striking out five on 91 pitches.

In the opener, Cole (5-3) opened with 4 2/3 hitless innings before Hanser Alberto singled. Cole struck out nine and walked one, finishing his gem in 114 pitches.

Alex Cobb (1-4) took the loss in his return from the injured list.

PHILLIES 11, MARLINS 0, 1st game

MIAMI (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 10 and pitched all seven innings for the first complete game of his big league career, and Philadelphia handed Miami its worst drubbing in two days, winning a doubleheader opener.

Nola (5-3) didn’t allow a hit until Brian Anderson singled to cap a 10-pitch at-bat leading off the fifth. By then the Phillies had their 11-run lead.

Nola hit two batters, walked none, threw 106 pitches and reached double digits in strikeouts for the fourth time this year.

Andrew McCutchen drove in three runs with three hits, including his sixth homer. Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer, his 10th. Adam Haseley doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs.

Trevor Rogers (1-1) gave up nine runs, eight earned, in three-plus innings. He struck out five of the first seven batters, but the Phillies broke through with four runs in the third inning.

METS 18, BLUE JAYS 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob deGrom, wearing an NYPD cap in honour of first responders on the 19th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks, pitched six strong innings and the Mets routed Toronto.

DeGrom (4-1) struck out nine and held the Blue Jays to three hits, two walks and a first-inning run, his 13th straight start allowing no more than two earned runs, the most by a Mets pitcher since Johan Santana in 2008-09. Erasmo Ramírez was credited with his first save since 2017.

Dominic Smith hit his first career grand slam and Wilson Ramos had a three-run double in a 10-run fourth inning. Ramos hit a late solo homer. Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer as the Mets scored four runs in the third.

Chase Anderson (0-1) allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings. Former Mets prospect Anthony Kay was tagged four six runs while recording two outs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in the Toronto run on a sharp single.

___

The Associated Press