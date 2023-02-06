The ‘leftwing economic establishment’ did not bring Liz Truss down. Reality did

Polly Toynbee
·5 min read

“This soul-searching has not been easy,” she writes. But though she looked everywhere, Liz Truss never found it. Instead, she found blame to scatter on everyone but herself for the havoc left by her 49 days: even ChatGPT would have written her 4,000-word non-apologia with more humanity and humility. Truss’s attempt at resurrection would be easily dismissed, except that her hallucinations are rampant across her party: ideas not cauterised by searing confrontation with reality.

Though Truss was outlasted by a lettuce, let’s reprise how she did such damage in so short a time: her mini-budget was more of a mini H-bomb. Within hours the pound plummeted and borrowing costs soared. When her chancellor proclaimed more was to come, gilt markets plunged and the Bank of England rushed in with a monster £65bn bailout. That has left some highly exposed defined benefit pensions missing billions and people with mortgages paying the price.

The country still suffers her “moron premium”: it is less trusted to borrow and so obliged to pay more, says Prof David Blanchflower, a former member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee. “She has exposed the UK economy as knife-edge fragile,” he tells me. “And she made it worse with what she has written.” That’s because, unrepentant, she exposes the core beliefs of a party where many are all too eager to try her killer recipe again.

Related: Liz Truss says she didn’t get ‘realistic chance’ to enact tax-cutting agenda

The failure of her real-life experiment has left many as convinced as ever of the theory. Plenty in her party agree that she was essentially right, she just didn’t roll the pitch. They cling to their theoretical Laffer curve, claiming tax cuts for the rich yield more tax to the exchequer, though as Blanchflower says, “Trump disproved it definitively. His $2tn tax cuts for the rich left $2tn of debts.”

The head-on smash when ideology confronts the real world seems to have left Truss and her party concussed but undeterred. Hers was the latest of three lethal economic experiments. Austerity came first, George Osborne cutting back to a smaller government a recession, when every economic precedent said it was a time to invest, so UK growth lagged behind. Then came Brexit, its high price to be paid for years to come. And now, this Trussonomics crash.

Free markets, that was the mantra of the contributors to Britannia Unchained, the 2012 Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng, Dominic Raab, Chris Skidmore and Priti Patel manifesto for Singapore-on-Thames Toryism. Yet those free markets brought her down, not her imaginary “leftwing economic establishment”. The hedge-funder Crispin Odey, a Brexiteer and Tory donor, who made another fortune betting on Truss trashing the pound and bonds, is the market personified: the brute force of money trumps ideology every time.

Bleating that no one warned her of the risk to bond markets as she borrowed billions to give the well-off a tax cut, it was she who had had enough of experts; she who fired Tom Scholar, head of the Treasury; she who threatened the governor of the Bank of England, questioning the institution’s remit; and barred the Office for Budget Responsibility from alerting her to exactly this kind of blunder. She writes: “Even though the measure was economically sound, I underestimated the political backlash I would face, which focused almost entirely on the ‘optics’.” The optics? No, reality brought her down.

Most Tories seem none the wiser, as the jittery factions fight it out, ready to back that magic cuts formula again if May’s local elections are half as bad as they fear. Truss has few personal adherents, but she is the party’s standard-bearer for low taxes. The other resentful ex-PM echoes her themes, telling Nadine Dorries that cutting tax “needs to happen”, helping the “Bring back Boris, he did nothing wrong” grumbling groundswell. Suella Braverman, with her old-school rightist faction, is of that ilk; no contender is too improbable after Truss. But they have lost public trust on the economy, and whenever Truss speaks she will remind voters of who really chose her as prime minister, what she did and the small state ideal they still cleave to.

Related: Liz Truss seems keen to make comeback, but is anyone else on board?

And look at their so-called “sensibles”. Up pops BlackRock’s Rupert Harrison, an architect of Osborne’s austerity which knocked the UK economy back behind most of the EU. He tweets patronisingly that Truss got things in the wrong order: tax cuts should only come after “public sector reform and a sustainably smaller state”. The destination is the same, on the same Truss spectrum of delusion, along with their supporters in the press. The Sunday Telegraph leader says: “The statist Tory establishment has had its turn and the party is cratering in the polls; the free-marketeers must now speak up.” The Mail leader says: “The ideas she stands for may be due for serious re-examination.” Tory thinktanks, funded by God knows who, swirl with this “solution” to the party’s directionless drifting.

But their great omertà, what they never dare reveal, is what “small government” and “deregulation” mean and how on earth they could ever turn it into an even faintly palatable election platform. When ambulances no longer turn up to save Grandma and mothers give up work for lack of childcare, when pay for nurses and teachers is falling, while energy bills are due to shoot up again and no one can see any difference when the railways are on strike, “small state” looks a formidably hard sell. They never say what, exactly, they mean to cut, shrink or deregulate. This is their addictive elixir to revive their flagging spirits when all else looks lost, though it’s a sure-fire loser.

Incidentally, observers puzzled by the Truss phenomenon may like to check the Dunning-Kruger effect: “Unskilled and unaware of it: how difficulties in recognising one’s own incompetence lead to inflated self-assessments.”

  • Polly Toynbee is a Guardian columnist

Latest Stories

  • Watch an F-22 Finally Shoot Down the Chinese Spy Balloon Off South Carolina Coast

    Watch an F-22 Raptor finally shoot down the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. China claims the spy balloon was a weather device.

  • ABC anchor calls out Sen. Marco Rubio during tense exchange over Chinese spy balloon: 'This happened 3 times under the previous president'

    Rubio wondered aloud why Biden "waited so long" to tell people about the Chinese spy balloon, but was called out by ABC's Jonathan Karl.

  • Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss

    The former New Jersey governor hit back at the former president — but critics said he was much too late.

  • US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi

  • Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) mocks Democrats for being "triggered" by his assault rifle lapel pins. Twitter wags noted he looked pretty triggered by Jan. 6 violence.

  • Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts. Turkish officials said the following day that Western nations, including the United States and Germany, had not shared information to back up their claims of a security threat.

  • CBS News pressed Sen. Ted Cruz on why he's running for reelection after he introduced a bill limiting senators to 2 terms in office: 'Why aren't you holding yourself to that standard?'

    "If and when it passes, I will happily, happily comply. I've never said I'm going to unilaterally comply," Cruz told CBS of running for a third term.

  • Ammunition running out but 'no new money' for defence despite war in Ukraine, sources say

    The Treasury has signalled there is no new money for defence despite recognising the urgent need to rearm in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, defence sources have said. At the same time, the sources said a "refresh" of UK defence policy - that was meant to inform the spending plans of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - could be delayed until after the March budget because an initial draft failed to reflect sufficiently the transformed security environment in Europe, where a land war is raging. The comments came after Sky News last week revealed that a senior US general had told Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that the British Army is no longer regarded as a top level, or "tier one", fighting force following decades of cuts to its size and strength.

  • Russian army officer says he saw Ukrainian POWs tortured

    A senior Russian army lieutenant who fled Russia told ABC News he witnessed his country's troops torture prisoners in Ukraine, including beating and threats to rape them. Konstantin Yefremov, the most senior Russian soldier to defect and speak out openly against the war, is now in hiding and spoke to ABC News from Mexico. Yefremov, 33, spent three months as an officer in areas of Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region that were occupied by Russian forces in the first phase of the war.

  • Video Shows Chinese Balloon Being Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

    Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4.The balloon was taken down as it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour earlier, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associ

  • Ukraine Latest: Defense Minister to Be Replaced, Top Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced by the head of military intelligence, substituting a general for a civilian as the country braces for a possible Russian offensive, a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party said.Most Read from BloombergHundreds Dead as Earthquakes Hit Turkey and SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationF-22 Makes First Air-to-Air Strike in

  • George Santos clarifies tweet stating ‘9/11 claimed his mother’s life’, says she died of ‘toxic dust’ in 2016

    “The toxic dust that permeated throughout Manhattan and my mother being present, downtown Manhattan,” Mr Santos said

  • Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy

    A former Israeli prime minister who served briefly as a mediator at the start of Russia's war with Ukraine says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett emerged as an unlikely intermediary in the war's first weeks, becoming one of the few Western leaders to meet President Vladimir Putin during the war in a snap trip to Moscow last March. While Bennett's mediation efforts appear to have done little to end the bloodshed that continues until today, his remarks, in an interview posted online late Saturday, shed light on the backroom diplomacy and urgent efforts that were underway to try to bring the conflict to a speedy conclusion in its early days.

  • Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies

    Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, has died, officials said Sunday. Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of a string of military coups that roiled Pakistan since its founding amid the bloody 1947 partition of India. Later, Musharraf lived in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid criminal charges, despite attempting a political comeback in 2012.

  • Ukraine to replace defence minister in wartime reshuffle -top lawmaker

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine is set to replace Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov with the chief of its military spy agency, a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, in a reshuffle at the forefront of Ukraine's war campaign. Reznikov would be transferred to another ministerial job and replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the GUR military intelligence agency, said David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker and chief of Servant of the People parliamentary bloc. Reznikov's reshuffle would be the highest profile government change in a slew of resignations and sackings following a corruption scandal late last month and Zelenskiy's pledge for Ukraine to meet Western standards of clean governance.

  • First Leopard 2 Tank From Canada On Its Way to Ukraine, Defense Minister Says

    Canada’s Defense Minister said the country has sent its first Leopard 2 tank to Ukraine, in footage posted on February 4.Anita Anand said a Royal Canadian Air Force aircraft departed Halifax carrying the first Leopard 2 main battle tank that Canada is sending to the conflict, alongside NATO allies that include the US, Germany, and Poland.“Canada stands with the people of Ukraine. We’ll continue to provide Ukraine’s Armed Forces with the equipment that they need to win,” the minister said.Canada has pledged to supply Ukraine with four Leopard 2 main battle tanks. Credit: Anita Anand via Storyful

  • Putin once pledged not to kill Zelenskyy, ex-Israeli leader says; Ukraine expects to get jets from West: Live updates

    In the early days of the war, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged not to kill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Live updates.

  • Canada deploys military aircraft over Haiti to disrupt gangs

    The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft in response to Haiti's request for support as violence continues to escalate in the country.

  • India's aircraft carriers key to Indo-Pacific strategy

    India is preparing to relaunch its INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier after a major refit, a critical step toward fulfilling its plan to deploy two carrier battle groups as it seeks to strengthen its regional maritime power to counter China's increasing assertiveness. The Vikramaditya, a former Soviet carrier acquired from Russia, is expected to be launched imminently and will join India’s first domestically built carrier that was launched in September, the INS Vikrant, in undergoing outfitting and sea trials, with the plan to have both fully operational later this year. “This is significant in terms of India's power projection capabilities, primarily within the Indian Ocean,” said Viraj Solanki, a London-based expert on Indo-Pacific defense with the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

  • George Santos' first House race took days to call in 2020. So he came to DC for new member orientation and had a blast before finding out he lost.

    According to the congressman's Instagram, he learned of his 2020 election loss to Democrat Tom Suozzi while on a tour of the Lincoln Memorial.