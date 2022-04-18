The only thing sadder than tossing past-their-prime leftovers in the bin is reheating them in the microwave and forcing yourself to eat them plain. Enter the leftovers frittata, which is really just an excuse to clean out your fridge, but a pretty tasty one at that.

Treat this recipe as a guideline and use whatever cooked veggies you have lurking from last night—everything from broccoli to Brussels sprouts to sweet potatoes will work. If you want to add a meat, go for it. Got grains? Toss ’em in. The only thing that’s nonnegotiable is that the vegetables are pre-cooked, otherwise they’ll sog out in the oven. Oh, and the eggs—it is a frittata, after all.

Leftovers Frittata

Servings: 4 servings

Time:

Ingredients:

8 large eggs

½ cup shredded or crumbled cheese (such as cheddar, mozzarella or feta), optional

Kosher salt and freshly-ground black pepper

Extra-virgin olive oil

1 small shallot, chopped (or another allium, such as onion, scallion or leek)

6 ounces assorted leftover roasted vegetables, such as broccoli or sweet potato (about 1½ cups)

2 ounces cooked protein, such crumbled sausage or shredded chicken (about ½ cup), optional

Assorted chopped fresh herbs, such as parsley, basil, chives or dill, as needed

Flaky salt

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, whisk the eggs until the yolks and whites are homogenous. Stir in the cheese, if using. Season generously with salt and pepper.

2. Heat a few tablespoons of oil in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat, then add the shallot (or other allium) and cook until soft and translucent, about 3 minutes. Stir in the assorted vegetables and protein, if using. Add the eggs and stir a few times to form large curds, then cook, stirring occasionally, until the edges are set and the surface looks softly scrambled, about 5 minutes.

3. Transfer to the oven and cook until the center is just set, 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Cool in the pan for about 5 minutes before slicing into wedges. Serve sprinkled with assorted chopped fresh herbs and a sprinkle of flaky salt.