Leftist populism is the real threat to democracy

The recent electoral victories of Javier Milei and Geert Wilders have focused attention on right-leaning populists, once again on the march. But left-leaning populists are also gaining political strength in many nations. And the serious threat they pose to the Western elite consensus is even more dangerous.

Populism is not an ideology. It is rather an approach to politics that can be used by all sorts of ideologies. Populists left, right, and center tend to blame societies’ ills on a broken or corrupt set of institutions, led by out of touch elites. They also tend to argue they represent the “real people” or “the nation”. In that sense, “America First” and the Scottish Nationalist Party are both populist despite their wildly divergent philosophies.

The right-leaning part of this phenomenon has garnered much attention in recent years. That’s partly understandable because of Brexit and Donald Trump. Yet election wins by Viktor Orban in Hungary, Georgia Meloni in Italy, and others have received outsized attention as insiders fret about their supposed threats to liberal democracy. Left-leaning populists, however, have been overlooked even though they espouse as or even more radical views than the rightists.

Ireland’s Sinn Fein is a case in point. This leftist nationalist party surprisingly finished first in the 2020 election and has led in Irish polling averages since late that year. It was perceived as the political wing of the terrorist Irish Republican Army for decades and has never renounced that linkage. Yet one hears almost nothing about the increasing likelihood that it will lead the next Irish government, with all that might imply for a nation that hosts many American companies seeking a low tax entry into the European Union.

Sinn Fein’s victory would put Ireland far outside any mainstream consensus on foreign and economic policy. It still agitates for uniting Ireland, which places it in direct conflict with Northern Ireland’s ruler, Great Britain. Its democratic socialist economic policy envisions immediate and significant increases in government spending, financed by large tax increases on individuals making more than 100,000 euros a year. It tilted towards placating Russia’s ambitions regarding Ukraine prior to the 2022 invasion. And it is so supportive of so-called liberation movements worldwide that it unabashedly backs Hamas in its war with Israel and has called for the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador.

France’s national leftist party, La France Insoumise, has similarly dangerous views. It, too, has sided with Hamas, refusing to label the October 7 attack as “terrorism,” and has long viewed Russia’s Vladimir Putin as someone to deal with rather than to oppose. It calls for a new constitution that would involve “the drawing of lots”: including people selected at random to become deputies in the National Assembly. It also would seek to withdraw France from Nato and refuse to implement European Union rules that conflict with its agenda.

Right-leaning populist Marine LePen is regularly castigated for having expressed similar views in the past. Yet LFI’s leader, Jean-Luc Melenchon is barely known in America even though he twice almost bested LePen for a spot in the French presidential runoff election.

Leftist populism is even gaining momentum in Europe’s most powerful country, Germany. A former leader of Die Linke, a party that grew out of East Germany’s ruling Socialist Unity Party, Sahra Wagenknecht, has recently formed a new political party. This new entity combines far-left economics with the anti-immigrant and anti-green policies of the right-populist Alternative for Germany (AfD in German). Like AfD, Wagenknecht’s new party also opposes German support for Ukraine and wants a rapprochement with Russia. Polls show it would win 14 per cent in the next election, surpassing the Greens and on the heels of the Social Democrats to become Germany’s largest party on the left.

Wagenknecht’s emergence demonstrates the clear double standard that often applies to coverage of leftist populist leaders and parties. Her old party was formed by former East German Communists, and she herself was a member of that party before the fall of the Berlin Wall. Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni’s membership in a party that traces its lineage to post-fascist parties is still noted in media coverage. Wagenknecht’s past Communism, like Sinn Fein’s terrorist past, is often glided over or ignored. Why the difference?

This disparity is even more problematic given how right-leaning populists have actually behaved in power. Meloni is a firm backer of Ukraine and is on good terms with European allies. Poland’s populist, the Law and Justice Party, have been leaders in backing Ukraine and have presided over the fastest growing economy in the EU Populist-backed governments in every Scandinavian country have not played footsie with Putin or pulled away from engagement with the European Union. The outsized fear towards one set of populism while neglecting the views of another is deeply problematic.

Those of us who love Western values must back those who support them and condemn those who oppose them regardless of their ideological provenance. The danger posed by leftist populism is growing stronger and deserves much stronger attention than has hitherto been offered.

