The Left-wing celebrity philosopher who could deny Joe Biden a second term

The Ivy League professor is running to be the Green Party’s candidate in 2024 - Mark Makela/Getty Images

He is a celebrity philosopher and self-proclaimed progressive prophet and Cornel West thinks he could soon add one more title to his name: US president.

The Ivy League professor is running to be the Green Party’s candidate in 2024 after denouncing Donald Trump as a “neo-fascist” and Joe Biden a “milquetoast neoliberal”.

The 70-year-old academic launched his presidential bid with a vow to run “for truth and justice”, arguing he offers an appealing alternative to the two major parties’ leading candidates.

Dr West, or Brother West, as his allies call him, may have little hope of actually winning the White House. But Democrats are becoming increasingly worried that third-party candidates may deny Mr Biden a second term.

Another threat comes from Joe Manchin, a conservative Democratic senator. Mr Manchin teased speculation of a third-party bid with an appearance for the centrist “No Labels” group, who have floated nominating an independent, “unity ticket” candidate.

I am running for truth and justice as a presidential candidate for the People’s Party to reintroduce America to the best of itself - fighting to end poverty, mass incarceration, ending wars and ecological collapse, guaranteeing housing, health care, education and living wages for… pic.twitter.com/u3NYGUbG1S — Cornel West (@CornelWest) June 5, 2023

Senior Democrats are growing anxious that third-party candidates could either suppress or siphon away Democratic votes and potentially cost Mr Biden re-election.

Dr West and Mr Manchin, if he runs, could prove more of a political liability than Mr Biden’s Democratic challenger, Robert F Kennedy Jr.

The son of the former US attorney general, and a nephew of President John F Kennedy, the 69-year-old has already gained more traction among Democratic voters than pundits expected.

But while Mr Kennedy is running as a Democrat, and a long shot candidate to beat a sitting president to become his party’s nominee, both Dr West and Mr Manchin could continue their campaigns well into the 2024 election campaign.

Democrats are understandably nervous, given Mr Biden’s 2020 victory relied on narrow margins in a handful of key states.

The party fears a repeat of Hillary Clinton’s defeat in 2016, when Green Party candidate Jill Stein split support for the Democratic candidate in critical states. Some of Mrs Clinton’s supporters claimed Ms Stein’s candidacy handed Mr Trump his victory.

In 2000, Green Party candidate Ralph Nader was also blamed for Al Gore’s defeat to George W Bush.

Support for Ralph Nader is believed to have swung the 2000 election in George W Bush's favour - AP

Among the Democrats warning that history could repeat itself is David Axelrod, Barack Obama’s top political adviser. “In 2016, the Green Party played an outsized role in tipping the election to Donald Trump,” he said. “Now, with Cornel West as their likely nominee, they could easily do it again. Risky business.”

His comments were echoed by Jamie Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee. “This is not the time in order to experiment. This is not the time to play around on the margins,” he said recently.

Dr West has been unmoved by Democrats’ criticism - and in fact is being advised by Ms Stein. He has vowed to “go down fighting” on a progressive platform that prioritises affordable housing, abortion rights, health care and climate change.

A talented communicator, the philosophy professor has taught at Yale, Princeton and Harvard universities, and prides himself on being one of America’s “most provocative public intellectuals”.

After championing Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign, he became disillusioned with the former president’s policies and labelled him a “Rockefeller Republican in blackface”.

He campaigned for Bernie Sanders during the Vermont senator’s bids for the Democratic presidential nomination. And he begrudgingly backed Mr Biden in 2020, saying he was voting for a “mediocre, milquetoast neoliberal centrist because he’s better than fascism”.

But he has since called for an alternative to a Biden-Trump rematch, claiming “neither political party wants to tell the truth” about Wall Street, Ukraine, or Big Tech.

“Do we have what it takes? We shall see,” he said in his launch video, adding he was prepared to “go down swinging - with style and a smile.”

