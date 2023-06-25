‘I was left out of pocket after a Spanish hospital stay’

166438050

Dear Gill,

On March 30, my partner Doris and I travelled to Torremolinos in Spain for a fortnight’s holiday. Unfortunately, four days into our stay, Doris fell ill quite suddenly. She was struggling to breathe and being violently sick.

We called a doctor, who summoned an ambulance (after checking that Doris, who is 88, had acceptable insurance cover). Fortunately she had bought a policy for £250 through Staysure.

On arrival at the Vithas Xanit ­Hospital we were asked to pay £859 to cover expenses and, after Doris tested ­positive for Covid-19, another £1,718. At this point, the receptionist rang our insurer and handed the phone to me to answer some security questions. It was ­established during this conversation that the claim had been accepted by ERV Assistance on behalf of Staysure.

When we left the hospital a week later, we were given a medical report but no invoice for treatment. We assumed ERV Assistance had picked up the bill and our pre-payment had been reimbursed, but it appeared on our next credit card statement.

We submitted a claim to Staysure, which said it needed proof that we had paid. The hospital refused to supply this; it told us that it had sent the final bill to ERV Assistance and that we couldn’t have a copy until it was paid!

It is now nearly two months later and we are so worried about not being ­reimbursed that it is affecting our health. Can you help?

– Paul Roth

Dear Diana,

While foreign hospitals may ask ­patients for a credit card as security against payment before the insurer ­accepts responsibility for treatment, it is unusual for a patient to be charged in advance like this. Usually the hospital will place a temporary “hold” against available funds on your credit card until payment is made by other means.

I asked Staysure what was holding up payment of what seemed a straight-­forward medical claim. It did not address this question but did resolve the situation in 48 hours and has now paid out £4,091.45, which includes ­hospital stay and curtailment benefits.

It appears that a delay in getting the final bill from the hospital was due to the installation of a new IT system, together with the need for two agencies (Staysure’s claims handler and its ­emergency assistance company) to review and validate the claim.

Staysure urges policyholders or their next of kin to contact the insurer’s 24-hour emergency assistance helpline before admission to hospital to avoid having to pay upfront. Though it acknowledges that this isn’t always ­possible. In such cases, customers must obtain a receipt for payments made to the hospital on discharge.

