Who has left I’m a Celebrity 2022 so far?

Boy George has become the fourth person to be voted off of I’m a Celebrity.

Hosts Ant and Dec announced that the Culture Club star had revealed the fewest “votes to save” from the public on Tuesday (22 November).

The singer lasted 18 days in the jungle. His departure follows that of Coronation Street actor Sue Cleaver, who left on Monday (21 November).

Before them, broadcaster Charlene White and A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas were culled on Friday 18 November and Sunday 20 November respectively.

In his post-elimination interview, the “Karma Chameleon” star touched on his feelings towards former health secretary Matt Hancock.

“Having Matt in here was difficult for a lot of reasons,” he admitted to Ant and Dec, before adding that he ultimately saw Hancock as “just a person” while in the camp.

“He is just a person. He mucked in and was really doing a lot to help everyone. Everyone was very kind and thoughtful, helping me eat the right things,” the vegan star said.

When actor Sue Cleaver left, she sang the praises of her “jungle husband” Mike Tindall and expressed her desire for Lioness football star Jill Scott to win the competition during her exit interview with Ant and Dec.

During her time on the show, Cleaver told the extraordinary story of how she came to be reunited with her birth mother.

The 59-year-old said that on her first day of production at a play in Manchester, she was approached by a fellow actor who said: “Oh my god, she’s the absolute double of my wife when I met her.” The man then asked for her date of birth.

Cleaver said the man then asked where she was born, and when she replied “Barnet”, the man rung his wife and he said: “I’ve found her.”

Douglas, meanwhile, left on Sunday 20 November, and was visibly tearful on hearing that she had been eliminated.

Her departure came just after she had been instrumental in securing the letters from home for her fellow campmates.

Douglas’s letter from her mum had said: “G’day Scarlette, I am so proud of you doing your trial, while encouraging your jungle buddies, especially Baba [Aleshe]. Real teamwork. The kids are loving watching their Aunty Shar in the jungle and we are obviously all sooooo proud of you.”

The star said she wanted actor and comedian Babatunde Aleshe, who she became close with on the show, to win.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.